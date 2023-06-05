Couples are getting engaged at Chili’s for a very valid reason

A few lucky couples will get to say their "I dos" with the knowledge that their guests will be fed by an epic spread from Chili's — free of charge.

On May 31, Chili’s announced a unique giveaway contest that is set to score hopeful fiances free catering for their nuptials — if they pop the question at a Chili’s. The American casual dining restaurant chain dropped details in a TikTok that has been viewed more than 1.8 million times.

“In light of recent events, specifically a wedding in Savannah, Georgia that was entirely catered by Chili’s, I — er, we — have decided collectively that we’re just going to lean into this whole wedding catering thing,” says Coleman Sweeney, whose title, “fake executive, Chili’s Grill & Bar,” seems to indicate this fellow is a spokesactor for this campaign.

The wedding he’s referring to involves TikToker Madison Mulkey (@brideisapersonality), who went viral in May when she posted a video about catering her wedding with takeout from Chili’s. According to a 2022 wedding study by The Knot, the average price for catering was $75 per person, and Mulkey managed to serve her 99 guests for under $20 a person.

“While we have of course been part of many weddings over the years, we know the proposal is where it all begins. We’re all about making everyone feel special, and what better way to do this than on a couple’s wedding day," a Chili's spokesperson tells TODAY.com via email.

"We’re gifting Chili’s catering to the first three Guests who propose at one of our restaurants, post their proposal and tag @chilisofficial on TikTok. Chili’s will share our winners on TikTok next Monday, June 12. We’ve seen some creative proposals and can’t wait to be a part of their big day by giving them a break from the expected with Chili’s favorites like our party platters of Crispy Chicken Crispers® and sizzling fajitas.”

It didn’t take long at all for three future grooms to get on one knee and propose among the Cajun Chicken Pasta and Southwest Egg Rolls. As of this writing, at least three couples have already gotten engaged in-restaurant, all posting their videos the day after the contest was announced.

On June 1, TikToker @mojocubed posted a video detailing his scheme to pop the question to his girlfriend, enlisting the Chili’s staff to both film and help reveal the ring at the right moment.

“She is currently in the bathroom,” he says, before she returns to the table. Then, a waiter comes out with the ring hidden under a cloche, which is then revealed to be an engagement ring, much to his now-fiancée’s surprise.

“I couldn’t think of a better place to ask the most important girl to marry me,” @mojocubed says in his proposal video.

On June 1, TikToker @ashleymcfaddenn posted a proposal video, where a woman is served a Molten Chocolate Cake with the words “Will you marry me?” written on the plate.

In a third video posted June 1, another couple gets engaged also using the proposal-via-plate technique. While sitting in a booth at Chili’s, user @katemoody1709 is genuinely shocked as her partner gets on one knee to pop the question, captioning her video with “WE’RE ENGAGED.”

We reached out to all three couples, none of whom immediately responded to a request for comment.

According to Chili’s, the full prize awaiting these three couples is getting Chili’s food catering for each of their weddings, with the total value exceeding no more than $2,500, which is in fact $500 more than Mulkey’s total catering bill for nearly 100 friends and loved ones.

Unfortunately, Chili’s prize excludes alcohol, so these three couples will have to foot the bill for drinks on their big days.