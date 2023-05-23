Candace Cameron Bure responds to accusations she lied about not eating fast food

After claiming to have not consumed fast food in 20 years, aside from West Coast burger joint In-N-Out, Candace Cameron Bure is responding to the internet sleuths who now say she lied.

Reacting to a 2012 post from the former "Full House" star, who shared a photo sitting in the car with her son holding up Chick-fil-A, a representative for Bure told TODAY.com that people are misinterpreting the picture.

“Candace told me that she drove her son to get food at Chick-fil-A and she only ordered an iced tea for herself. Candace is only holding a cup,” the representative said in an emailed statement, adding that stories circulating online about her lying are “untrue” and “ridiculous.”

Though the original Instagram post was deleted, a corresponding tweet shared the caption, “We love chikin!” One Twitter user appeared to have screenshotted the picture and put her caption over it, tweeting, “@candacecbure this you?”

According to Entertainment Tonight and BuzzFeed, Bure shared to her Instagram story that she hasn’t “eaten fast food except for In N Out in 20 years.”

“Some days I wonder what a burger and fries is like from McDonald’s or Burger King or Wendy’s or any of those other places I’ve never eaten at. Today is that day. Am I going to find out? No,” she wrote.

Bure continued in another slide, writing, “And no, I’ve never had Taco Bell or anything similar. I don’t regret it. You can’t convince me otherwise.”

This isn't the first time Bure has been tied up in controversy over her remarks, though.

In November 2022, she told The Wall Street Journal that she didn't expect the Great American Family network, for which she serves as chief creative officer, to include same-sex relationships in their holiday films, saying the network “will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

Following the interview, celebrities like JoJo Siwa and actor Hilarie Burton immediately reacted to her comments. Siwa called the words “rude and hurtful,” while Burton said Bure and the network were “openly admitting their bigotry.”

Despite the backlash, Bure backed up her comments on prioritizing same-sex marriage in a statement to People.

“All of you who know me, know beyond question that I have great love and affection for all people. It absolutely breaks my heart that anyone would ever think I intentionally would want to offend and hurt anyone,” according to Bure’s statement to People. “It saddens me that the media is often seeking to divide us, even around a subject as comforting and merry as Christmas movies. But, given the toxic climate in our culture right now, I shouldn’t be surprised. We need Christmas more than ever.”

“I have long wanted to find a home for more faith-based programming. I am grateful to be an integral part of a young and growing network,” the statement continued. “I had also expressed in my interview, which was not included, that people of all ethnicities and identities have and will continue to contribute to the network in great ways both in front of and behind the camera, which I encourage and fully support. I’ve never been interested in proselytizing through my storytelling, but in celebrating God’s greatness in our lives through the stories I tell.”