Guy Fieri puts his "Mayor of Flavortown" title to good use in a new Super Bowl ad for Bud Light Seltzer.

The one-minute commercial begins with a group of friends cracking open a can of Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda while standing in the kitchen at a party. All of a sudden, the refrigerator transforms into a portal to the "Land of Loud Flavors" and two people with spiky blond hair (wonder where they got that inspiration from...) pop out.

"Loud flavor," one says. "The mayor must see this," the other agrees.

They grab all the hard sodas and go back into the fridge, then the group of friends step inside to follow them and find themselves in a magical world called the "Land of Loud Flavors."

The friends follow the hard soda thieves through a busy area that resembles New York City's Times Square, then travel over a bridge that has sunglasses attached to it (Fieri inspiration once again) and a burger topiary off in the distance.

Next, viewers see the thieves handing the beverages off to Fieri, who is working in his lair. The group of friends runs into the room and starts to interrupt them, but Fieri turns, cracks open the can, takes his sunglasses off and says, "Whoa!"

The celebrity chef then appears on screens and holograms throughout the city with an important announcement.

"Citizens, there's a new flavor in town. I declare Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda the loudest flavors ever," he says.

All across the land, people rejoice and hard soda flows from fountains.

And just like that, the fantasy is over, and the friends are back in their kitchen questioning if it was all just a dream.

In a press release, Bud Light VP of Marketing Andy Goeler noted that Bud Light Seltzer is all about "big, bold, loud flavors," and said Fieri seemed like an obvious choice to help represent the product during the biggest football game of the year.

“There’s no more appropriate way to bring fans a taste of our latest innovation, Bud Light Seltzer Hard Soda, than by introducing our new universe 'Land of Loud Flavors' on the biggest and loudest stage possible,” he said.

Fieri also seemed pretty stoked to star in the ad.

“Teaming up with Bud Light Seltzer for my first Super Bowl commercial feels like being the #1 draft pick," he said in a statement.

To coincide with the release of the new ad, Bud Light Seltzer is also hosting a “Get Your Name in the Big Game” sweepstakes that offers one fan the chance to see their name in in neon lights during the Super Bowl.

Bud Light isn't the only company giving fans a sneak peek of their Super Bowl ad. Earlier this week, Kevin Hart gave TODAY viewers a preview of Sam's Club's firs-ever Super Bowl commercial.

Mila Kunis and Demi Moore also teamed up for a hilarious ad for AT&T that's called “A Lot In Common." Ashton Kutcher never gets mentioned in the ad, but the irony is there since both women have been married to the actor (Moore was with him from 2005-2013 and Kunis tied the knot with him in 2015).

