7 can't-miss foods at Walt Disney World's 50th anniversary celebration

There’s a party going on at Walt Disney World. The year-long celebration of the theme park’s 50th anniversary is underway and in addition to the new attractions, new entertainment and a new fireworks celebration, there are at least 50 new foods to try.

Since even the most die-hard Disney-food devotee would be hard-pressed to try every new food item debuting across the parks and restaurants, we’ve narrowed it down to the seven can’t-miss treats in Magic Kingdom, Walt Disney World’s very first theme park. From savory to sweet, Magic Kingdom has, by far, the most new foods to offer. Here’s what you must eat on your next visit:

1. Royal 50th Churros

Disney's Royal 50th Churros Genevieve Brown

If you don’t have a churro on your visit to Disney World, were you even there at all? Head to the Churro Cart in Frontierland for this churro rolled in cinnamon and strawberry sugar, drizzled with marshmallow cream and shimmer sprinkles and served with chocolate-hazelnut dipping sauce.

2. Funnel Cake Hot Dog

Disney's Funnel Cake Hot Dog Genevieve Brown

Don’t pass by Casey’s Corner on Main Street, USA without ordering up a specialty hot dog. The 50th celebration dog is an all-beef hot dog topped with strawberry-bacon jam, crisp funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar.

3. Happy Haunts Milkshake

Disney's Happy Haunts Milkshake Genevieve Brown

Once you’ve braved the Haunted Mansion, treat yourself to the Happy Haunts Milkshake at the nearby Columbia Harbour House in Liberty Square. It’s a blackberry milkshake topped with a purple chocolate-glazed doughnut topped with black sprinkles, and it’s scary good.

4. I Cannot Tell a Lie Milkshake

Disney's I Cannot Tell a Lie Milkshake Genevieve Brown

Also in Liberty Square is another can’t-miss milkshake — and when I tell you the I Cannot Tell a Lie Milkshake is delicious, I'm telling the truth. Head to Liberty Tree Tavern for the vanilla and cherry shake with a brown sugar and graham-cracker rim.

5. The Wild Toad Brat Burger

Disney's Wild Toad Brat Burger Genevieve Brown

After you’ve ridden the Seven Dwarfs Mine Train in Fantasyland, pop into The Friar’s Nook for a brat burger that’s a straight-up classic — served on a bun with lettuce, tomato, pickle and American cheese — but so adorable, you’ll have to get a pic before digging in.

6. When Will My Life Begin Chicken and Pasta

Disney's When Will My Life Begin Chicken and Pasta Genevieve Brown

If you’re lucky (fast?) enough to score a coveted reservation at the ever-popular Cinderella’s Royal Table, sample the egg yolk pasta with pine nut pesto and braised chicken served in a personal cast-iron pan. It’s topped with edible flowers for a picture-perfect presentation.

7. The Sword in the Sweet

Disney's The Sword in the Sweet dessert Genevieve Brown

After you’ve savored the pasta dish above, cap it off with The Sword in the Sweet, also available at Cinderella’s Royal Table. It’s cookies and cream cheesecake mousse with chocolate cookie crumble topped with crispy pearls and a cookie sword.