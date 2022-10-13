You'll have to chip into your savings if you want to get your hands on Balenciaga's new Lay’s-inspired handbags.

The luxury fashion house just debuted several purses that look just like bags of potato chips — but they're a lot more expensive than the salty snack. Rumor has it that the designer handbags will set you back $1,800, per Hypebeast. (TODAY Food reached out to Balenciaga and Frito-Lay to confirm, but no response yet.)

Much like a bag of Lay's, the leather clutches have a shiny, crinkly texture and come in different colors that represent various chip flavors. In this case, the bags bear the name Balenciaga instead of an individual flavor.

It’s clear from the packaging that the brand had a hankering for several Lay’s flavors, including the following fan favorites: Salt & Vinegar, Limón, Classic and Flamin’ Hot.

Balenciaga’s creative director, Demna Gvasalia, recently showcased the collection on Instagram, giving his followers a look at the bag's silver interior and the nutritional information detailing on the back. The brand also debuted the bags during a recent fashion show.

To tide potential buyers over until the bags are officially on sale next summer, the Lay's crew also shared a video of Balenciaga models strutting down the runway with the crumpled bags in their hands.

If you're asking yourself what would possess a designer to create a Lay's-inspired bag, you're not alone. Many social media users weighed in on the unique accessory and commented on Gvasalia's Instagram.

"At this point I think Balenciaga is a social experiment 😂," one critic weighed in. “Please don’t 🤮,” another wrote.

After looking at the bags, some social media users had a few suggestions for the brand.

"Can y’all actually fill it to the top with chips? Cause I’m tired. I’ll be your biggest supporter 🙏🏽," one commented. Another wrote, “Waiting for the bbq flavor 👏.”

Meanwhile, other Instagram users got cheeky in the comments section, sharing creative captions.

"Ba~Lays~iaga," one wrote. Another chimed in, writing, "Bet you cant have just one ☝️….Bag 👝🤭🤭🤭."

If the bags do really cost upwards of $2,000, it's a hefty price to pay to show off your devotion to potato chips. But then again, a Lay’s-inspired handbag is certainly more appealing than a pigeon-shaped purse — just saying.