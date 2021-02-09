Treat your Valentine to steak frites and chocolate mousse

Chef and cookbook author Clodagh McKenna is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite easy and romantic recipes for Valentine's Day. She shows us how to make pan-seared sirloin steak frites with a shortcut béarnaise sauce and quick coffee-chocolate mousse cups.

It brings me on a taste-scape to one of those fabulous French bistros in Paris! This classic dish is made easier and quicker with a simple 10-minute buttery, herby sauce to serve alongside the juicy steak.

This is my go-to dessert when I have very little time to make anything, but I still want to give everyone a treat. These take just 15 minutes to prepare and 15 minutes to chill, and you can make them a day ahead.

