Give Dad the feast he deserves with steaks, cheesy potatoes and coconut cream pie

What better way to spend Father's Day than with family, friends and fantastic food? We can't think of one! And neither can chef Ryan Scott who is joining TODAY Food to share a few of his favorite Father's Day recipes. He shows us how to make grilled New York strip steaks with homemade steak sauce, twice-baked potatoes with white cheddar and chives and his famous white chocolate triple coconut pie.

Peppercorn-Crusted New York Strip Steak
"I love this recipe because it reminds me of my first Father's day!" says Scott. "The bold flavors of the mixed peppercorns pairs perfectly with the subtle sweetness of the homemade steak sauce."

Twice-Baked Stuffed Potatoes with White Cheddar and Chives
"This is my perfect baked potato. Something about the combination of cheesy white cheddar, fresh chives and warm potato screams comfort to me."

Triple Coconut White Chocolate Cream Pie
"I'm obsessed with coconut. Coconut cookies, coconut brownies ... anywhere there are baked goods with coconut in them, chances are you will find me."

If you like those Father's Day recipes, you should also try these:

