Transform humble ingredients into comforting pizzadillas and tomato soup

What could be better than the combo of tomatoes, bread and cheese?
/ Source: TODAY
By Christopher Kimball

Chef, publisher and television personality Christopher Kimball is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to comfort food recipes from his new Milk Street cookbook "Cook What You Have: Make a Meal Out of Almost Anything." He shows us how to make cheesy tomato soup with spinach, and pizza quesadillas (aka "pizzadillas" with olives using humble ingredients always in your pantry.

Bread and Tomato Soup with Spinach and Parmesan
Connie Miller
Get The Recipe

Christopher Kimball

All cultures are, at their foundation, frugal in the kitchen, and this recipe, bread and tomato soup, transforms a simple leftover into a bright, rustic dish. Throw an egg on top and it's a satisfying meal.

Pizzadilla with Tomatoes and Olives
Connie Miller
Get The Recipe

Christopher Kimball

Everyone loves pizza but not the time and effort. Here, we take large flour tortillas and, using a skillet, produce amazing pizzas with tomatoes, cheese and olives. From skillet to oven in minutes.

If you like those delicious recipes, you should also try these:

Harissa-Spiced Pasta with Chicken with Green Beans
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Chris Kimball
Chicken Salmoriglio
CB Creatives INC.
Get The Recipe

Chris Kimball
Christopher Kimball