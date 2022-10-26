Transform humble ingredients into comforting pizzadillas and tomato soup

Chef, publisher and television personality Christopher Kimball is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of his go-to comfort food recipes from his new Milk Street cookbook "Cook What You Have: Make a Meal Out of Almost Anything." He shows us how to make cheesy tomato soup with spinach, and pizza quesadillas (aka "pizzadillas" with olives using humble ingredients always in your pantry.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

All cultures are, at their foundation, frugal in the kitchen, and this recipe, bread and tomato soup, transforms a simple leftover into a bright, rustic dish. Throw an egg on top and it's a satisfying meal.

Everyone loves pizza but not the time and effort. Here, we take large flour tortillas and, using a skillet, produce amazing pizzas with tomatoes, cheese and olives. From skillet to oven in minutes.

