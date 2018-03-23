share tweet pin email

Whether you're hosting a seder for a large crowd, prepping a dish to bring to a friend's house or cooking an intimate dinner for Passover, these kosher recipes have a little something special that will please every guest.

This year, the holiday begins at sundown on March 30 and ends April 7.

If it's your first time hosting or attending a Passover seder, keep this Passover guide handy before preparing a dish. While some foods, such as matzo and bitter herbs, are required eating on certain nights, others (including leavened bread) are forbidden.

To make menu planning easy, here are some of TODAY Food's favorite Passover recipes. Even if you don't celebrate the holiday, these delicious dishes are also perfect for spring entertaining.

This mouthwatering brisket from David Kolotkin, Prime Hospitality Group's corporate chef, serves up to eight guests and is full of flavor. The carrots and onions get caramelized from the natural juices of the meat.

"My grandmother, Bella, used to make a potted turkey dish with similar ingredients, which my mother later turned into a pot roast," Kolotkin said. "It's perfect for the holidays."

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, stuffs a whole fish with thyme and slices of lemon and fennel, then covers it in salt for his easy recipe for salt-baked snapper. Don't worry, you don't eat the salt afterwards! Just scrape off the salt-coated skin before eating the fish. The result is super flavorful and fragrant from the herbs.

It doesn't need to be Passover to enjoy this creative and crunchy spin on pizza. This dish is a great late night-snack or a shoe-in at the Seder dinner table. Did we mention it's also gluten-free?

Prepare the palate for an unforgettable meal with this refreshing salad. Since citrus is often in season in the U.S. and Canada around Passover, this makes for the perfect healthy appetizer or side dish.

Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (known as rösti in Switzerland and Germany) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin.

This one-pot wonder by Food & Wine's Gail Simmons was inspired by her mother's traditional brisket recipe. She adds horseradish to give it a a special kick. Lucky for home cooks, this rich and rewarding dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare.

Looking for a simple side dish? Try this easy-to-make oven-roasted asparagus with fresh garlic and crunchy almonds.

For something sweet, salty and satisfying, try this chocolate-covered matzo bark. It's easy to serve to a crowd and has a fruity, nutty flavor.

Perfect for a light meal or elegant dinner party, this tartare has layers of fish, avocado puree and a crunchy, shaved raw vegetables all topped with a citrus vinaigrette.

Bring fresh spring colors to the table with an heirloom beet salad tossed with tangy capers and buttery pistachios.

Finish your meal with this kosher chocolate ganache soufflé cake from pastry chef Sandra Holl at Chicago's Floriole bakery. It will add a little decadence to any celebration.