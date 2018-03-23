Want more from Sunday TODAY? Catch up on our interviews and features 

Food

Celebrate Passover with traditional beef brisket, matzoh pizza and baked fish

TODAY

Whether you're hosting a seder for a large crowd, prepping a dish to bring to a friend's house or cooking an intimate dinner for Passover, these kosher recipes have a little something special that will please every guest.

This year, the holiday begins at sundown on March 30 and ends April 7.

Closed Captioning
apply | reset x
font
size
T
T
T
T
color

Super soups for Passover: Chicken with veggies, matzo ball

Play Video - 3:34

Super soups for Passover: Chicken with veggies, matzo ball

Play Video - 3:34

If it's your first time hosting or attending a Passover seder, keep this Passover guide handy before preparing a dish. While some foods, such as matzo and bitter herbs, are required eating on certain nights, others (including leavened bread) are forbidden.

To make menu planning easy, here are some of TODAY Food's favorite Passover recipes. Even if you don't celebrate the holiday, these delicious dishes are also perfect for spring entertaining.

Passover Brisket with Carrot and Onion Gravy
Passover Brisket with Carrot and Onion Gravy
The Prime Grill, New York City
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6 to 8
Get the recipe

This mouthwatering brisket from David Kolotkin, Prime Hospitality Group's corporate chef, serves up to eight guests and is full of flavor. The carrots and onions get caramelized from the natural juices of the meat.

"My grandmother, Bella, used to make a potted turkey dish with similar ingredients, which my mother later turned into a pot roast," Kolotkin said. "It's perfect for the holidays."

Salt-Baked Snapper
Salt-Baked Snapper
TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Nick Lama, chef and owner of Avo in New Orleans, stuffs a whole fish with thyme and slices of lemon and fennel, then covers it in salt for his easy recipe for salt-baked snapper. Don't worry, you don't eat the salt afterwards! Just scrape off the salt-coated skin before eating the fish. The result is super flavorful and fragrant from the herbs.

Pear, Oven Roasted Tomatoes and Goat Cheese Matzo Pizza
Joy of Kosher
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
3-4 Servings
Get the recipe

It doesn't need to be Passover to enjoy this creative and crunchy spin on pizza. This dish is a great late night-snack or a shoe-in at the Seder dinner table. Did we mention it's also gluten-free?

Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Citrus Salad with Mint and Red Onions
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Prepare the palate for an unforgettable meal with this refreshing salad. Since citrus is often in season in the U.S. and Canada around Passover, this makes for the perfect healthy appetizer or side dish.

Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs
Crispy Rösti Potatoes with Oven-Poached Eggs
Grace Parisi / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

Rather than make individual potato pancakes and poached eggs, take a note from the Swiss and make one big, communal potato cake (known as rösti in Switzerland and Germany) and top it with eggs poached in a muffin tin.

Horseradish Brisket
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

This one-pot wonder by Food & Wine's Gail Simmons was inspired by her mother's traditional brisket recipe. She adds horseradish to give it a a special kick. Lucky for home cooks, this rich and rewarding dish only takes 15 minutes to prepare.

Roasted Asparagus with Almonds
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Cook time:
Prep time:
Get the recipe

Looking for a simple side dish? Try this easy-to-make oven-roasted asparagus with fresh garlic and crunchy almonds.

Chocolate-covered Matzo Bark
Chocolate Covered Matzo Bark
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8
Get the recipe

For something sweet, salty and satisfying, try this chocolate-covered matzo bark. It's easy to serve to a crowd and has a fruity, nutty flavor.

Salmon and Avocado Tartare
Salmon and Avocado Tartare
Mariecar Frias / TODAY
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4
Get the recipe

Perfect for a light meal or elegant dinner party, this tartare has layers of fish, avocado puree and a crunchy, shaved raw vegetables all topped with a citrus vinaigrette.

Salad of Roasted Heirloom Beets with Capers and Pistachios
Roasted Red and Golden Beet Salad with Pistacchios
Renee Comet / The New Jewish Tab
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
6
Get the recipe

Bring fresh spring colors to the table with an heirloom beet salad tossed with tangy capers and buttery pistachios.

6-Ingredient Chocolate Ganache Soufflé Cake
6-Ingredient Chocolate Ganache Soufflé Cake
JoAnn Swenson / Floriole Bakery, Chicago
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
16
Get the recipe

Finish your meal with this kosher chocolate ganache soufflé cake from pastry chef Sandra Holl at Chicago's Floriole bakery. It will add a little decadence to any celebration.

More: Food Entertaining

TOP