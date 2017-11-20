share tweet pin email

Trader Joe's has issued a recall for packaged salads because they may contain shards of glass and hard plastic.

The company announced that the supplier informed them of the potential hazard for white meat chicken salad, curried white chicken deli salad and turkey cranberry apple salad.

Bloomberg / Bloomberg via Getty Images Trader Joe's has issued a recall for three types of packaged salads that may potentially contain pieces of glass and hard plastic.

"If you purchased any of these fresh salads with the affected codes, please do not eat it,'' the company wrote. "We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund."

The warning applies to salads labeled with "use by 11/10 through 11/21" and the USDA "inspected" code P-40299.

Closed Captioning ON OFF apply | reset x Text Display

Background

Enhancements font

Times New Roman Arial Comic Sans

T T T T size



color share link A Trader Joe’s nearby may increase the value of your home Play Video - 0:21 A Trader Joe’s nearby may increase the value of your home Play Video - 0:21

The white meat chicken and curried white chicken deli salads recall applies to those sold in Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma or Texas.

For the turkey cranberry salads, it applies to those sold in California, Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Idaho, Oregon and Washington.

Products with different "inspected" codes are not impacted because they are produced at separate facilities, the company said. Any potentially tainted salads that were still on the shelves in those states have been removed and destroyed.

Follow TODAY.com writer Scott Stump on Twitter.