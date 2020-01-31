Trader Joe's just released its annual list of customers' favorite foods

Our editors have independently selected the items featured in this article because we think they’re worth knowing about. Shop TODAY has affiliate relationships so we may get a small share of the revenue if you buy something through our links.

Trader Joe's annual Customer Choice Awards are basically like the Oscars of the food world. Well, maybe that's more like the James Beard Foundation Awards. So maybe this list is more like the Oscars of Trader Joe's grocery aisles.

Since 2009, the folks at Trader Joe's have tallied up the votes of its shoppers' favorite products and published the results. From year to year, they sometimes switch up the categories and new items pop up. But many of the it-list foods remain the same.

Here are the most adored products from the beloved grocery chain of 2019.

Favorite Overall: Everything But The Bagel Seasoning Blend

For three years, Mandarin Orange Chicken has held first place as everyone's favorite overall TJ's pick. But this year, a savory blend of seasonings took the spotlight. But let's face it, when it's got everything to offer (sesame, sea salt, garlic and onion) for just $1.99 a shaker, what's not to love? This awesome mix is great on everything from proteins, to veggies, popcorn and, yes, even bagels.

Runners-up:

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Mandarin Orange Chicken

Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Unexpected Cheddar

Favorite Entree: Mandarin Orange Chicken

This easy-to prep, slightly spicy chicken is customers' top-notch entree. Courtesy Trader Joe's, copyright 2017

This frozen favorite didn't totally get bumped from its first place position. Mandarin Orange Chicken won best entrée this year ... and last year ... and the two years before that! Inspired by Chinese-American takeout, this easy-prep meal consists of breaded chicken and a stir-in sauce made with orange peels, fresh ginger, garlic, green onions and soy sauce. Each bag costs $4.99.

Runners-up:

Cauliflower Gnocchi

Chicken Tikka Masala

Butter Chicken

Sweet Potato Gnocchi with Butter & Sage

Favorite Vegan/Vegetarian Item: Cauliflower Gnocchi

Ditch the potatoes for cauliflower in this frozen Italian specialty. Tracy Saelinger / TODAY

While "Bachelor" contestant Hannah Godwin caused a stir around Trader's Cauliflower Gnocchi on Instagram, this vegetarian-friendly Italian specialty climbed the ranks all on its own. The gnocchi, made from cauliflower instead of potatoes, is a versatile base for any pasta lover looking to cut back on carbs. Each bag contains a nice portion for two and costs $2.69.

Runners-up:

Soy Chorizo

Vegan Kale, Cashew & Basil Pesto

Cowboy Quinoa Veggie Burgers

Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

Favorite Sweet Treat: Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Cups

Dark chocolate. Salty peanut butter. Need we go on? Courtesy Trader Joe's copyright 2017

These delightful chocolates won favorite candy in 2017 and 2018 and, now that the brand combined all sweets into won category, the PB-cups have taken over. It can be pretty hard to resist eating the whole 1-pound package, which costs $4.29, as they're salty and sweet with just the right amount of bitterness from the rich chocolate flavor.

Runners-up:

Hold the Cone! Mini Vanilla Ice Cream Cones

O&H Danish Kringle (flavors vary seasonally)

Sublime Ice Cream Sandwiches

Gone Bananas! Dark Chocolate Covered Bananas

Favorite Snack: Plantain Chips

These Crunchy, sweet and salty chips are derived from the banana's cousin. Plantains are starchier, however, and less sweet naturally. This snack got bumped from second place in 2018 to first. Each bag is just 99 cents.

Runners-up:

Peanut Butter Filled Pretzels

World's Puffiest White Cheddar Corn Puffs

Organic Elote Corn Chip Dippers

Chili & Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips

Favorite Beverage: Non-Dairy Oat Beverages

People can't help but love these dairy-free milks. Trader Joe's

With oat milk on the rise, along with many other trendy non-dairy milk alternatives, these beverages rose to the top of the drink category above flavored sparkling waters (2018's winner), which didn't even make the list this year. Oat milks are sold in two sizes, a shelf-stable, smaller carton for $2.29; and a larger, refrigerated version that retails for $3.99.

Runners-up:

Honeycrisp Apple Cider

Triple Ginger Brew

Spiced Cider

Charles Shaw Wine

Favorite Produce: Avocados

Avocados took the Trader Joe's produce prize. Trader Joe's/TODAY

We can't say we're surprised. Trader Joe's is a hot spot for the ever-popular stone fruit. There's plenty of variety at the store (organic, singles or bags) but the Teeny Tiny Avocados, which retail at $2.99 for a six-count bag on the East Coast and $2.69 on the West Coast, are a true hit.

Runners-up:

Bananas

Honeycrisp apples

Brussels sprouts

Shaved Brussels sprouts

Favorite Cheese: Unexpected Cheddar

Expect the unexpected. Courtesy Trader Joe's, Copyright 2017

OK, so we totally expected Unexpected Cheddar to remain top dog of the cheese category. This cheaper, $3.99-per-wedge cheese tastes anything but, well, cheap. It's the kind of cheese where the little salt crystals are still present. It's creamy and great on its own, or melted down into a gorgeous grilled cheese.

Runners-up:

English Cheddar with Caramelized Onions

Creamy Toscano Soaked in Syrah

Wild Blueberry and Vanilla Chèvre

Cranberry Chèvre (seasonal)

Favorite in Home, Bath and Beauty: Scented Candles

Wake up and smell the ... candles! Trader Joe's

These tiny scented wax candles are $3.99 a jar. Scents, which rotate seasonally, include Peony Blossom, Vanilla, Mango Tangerine and Lemon Cookie. They smell so good you might want to eat them — but we wouldn't recommend it.

