Trader Joe's has recalled over 4,400 pounds of frozen fish

Trader Joe's is pulling its Gluten Free Battered Halibut off shelves after discovering undeclared wheat and milk in the product.

The popular grocery store issued a recall notice on its website for 10 oz. boxes of halibut that were packaged with the SKU# 50382 and the product code 537312620. The affected product from supplier Orca Bay Foods, LLC had a "best if used by" date of November 5, 2021 and was sold in 19 states (see a full list here) including New Hampshire, Kansas, Kentucky, New York, Massachusetts and Maine.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported so far, but Trader Joe's encouraged shoppers who recently purchased the product to proceed with caution if they have a wheat or milk allergy or sensitivity.

"We urge you to discard the product or return it to any Trader Joe’s for a full refund," the company wrote.

According to the FDA, the recall "was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Wheat and Milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens." Maddie Meyer / Getty Images

According to a separate recall notice on the U.S. Food & Drug Administration's website, the recall "was initiated after it was discovered that product containing Wheat and Milk was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of the allergens."

Failure to properly label these ingredients can cause big problems for those who try to avoid them for dietary or medical reasons.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat and milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product," the notice reads.

Following this discovery, Trader Joe's and Orca Bay Foods removed all of the affected product from sale and destroyed 4,450 lb. (356 cases) of the frozen fish.

Have questions on the recall? Trader Joe's encouraged customers to contact them at (626) 599-3817 or Orca at 1-800-932-ORCA.