Trader Joe's chicken burgers recalled due to possible bone fragments

Two chicken burger products sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide have been recalled because they may contain “extraneous materials, specifically pieces of bone,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said Wednesday in a statement.

This four-pack of Chile Lime Chicken Burgers is one of the two affected products. TODAY

The recall includes 1-lb. cardboard packages of four Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers, as well as 9-lb. bulk boxes containing 72 pieces of Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Innovative Solutions, Inc., the Kent, Washington-based company that produces the burgers, is recalling about 97,887 pounds of the above raw chicken patty products.

While there have been no confirmed reports of anyone being harmed after eating these products, “consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them,” the FSIS said. “These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The specific lot codes included in the recall are:

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lot codes 2281, 2291, 2311, 2351, 2361, 2371, 2441, 2511, 2521, 2531, 2561, 2591, 2601, 2671, or 2721 on the label

Trader Joe’s Chile Lime Chicken Burgers with lots codes 2361 or 2631 on the label

The items involved in the recall also have “EST. P-8276” printed near the USDA mark of inspection, the FSIS noted.

This is the latest in a series of food recalls over the past month. In October, Butterball recalled more than 14,000 pounds of ground turkey products over concerns of contamination by pieces of blue plastic.

In October, a popular rice cereal for babies sold at Walmart was recalled after it tested above the FDA’s recommended limit for inorganic arsenic, a known carcinogen.

Earlier this month, Dole recalled certain kinds of bagged salads over concerns that they might be contaminated with listeria.

CORRECTION (November 12, 2021, 10:10 a.m.): An earlier version of this article misstated when FSIS issued the statement. It was Wednesday, November 10, not Friday.