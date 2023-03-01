IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

6 Amazon travel essentials for your next getaway, starting at $12

Let the good times roll with chicken gumbo and praline bacon

Toya Boudy takes your taste buds on a trip to New Orleans.

Louisiana-style Chicken gumbo with candied bacon: Get the recipe!

04:08
/ Source: TODAY
By Toya Boudy

Chef Toya Boudy is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to get the good times rolling. To celebrate Mardi Gras, she's cooking up a couple of classic New Orleans recipes: She shows us how to make hearty chicken and sausage gumbo and give salty bacon the praline candy treatment.

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo
Lara Hata / Getty Images

Get The Recipe

Chicken and Sausage Gumbo

Toya Boudy

This is the ultimate rags-to-riches meal. It originated on the tables of enslaved Africans and made its way to the tables of the wealthy. That alone proves how iconic this dish is, and I'm forever proud to teach it and make it.

Praline Bacon
Sam Hanna

Get The Recipe

Praline Bacon

Toya Boudy

I love this recipe because it's salty, sweet and easy to make. Crispy bacon gets a bold punch of flavor in this over-the-top nod to a classic Southern-style confection.

If you like those festive recipes, you should also try these:

Isaac Toups' Jambalaya
Isaac Toups

Get The Recipe

Isaac Toups' Jambalaya

Isaac Toups
New Orleans Beignets
Courtesy Alon Shaya

Get The Recipe

New Orleans Beignets

Alon Shaya
Toya Boudy