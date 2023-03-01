Let the good times roll with chicken gumbo and praline bacon

Chef Toya Boudy is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to get the good times rolling. To celebrate Mardi Gras, she's cooking up a couple of classic New Orleans recipes: She shows us how to make hearty chicken and sausage gumbo and give salty bacon the praline candy treatment.

This is the ultimate rags-to-riches meal. It originated on the tables of enslaved Africans and made its way to the tables of the wealthy. That alone proves how iconic this dish is, and I'm forever proud to teach it and make it.

I love this recipe because it's salty, sweet and easy to make. Crispy bacon gets a bold punch of flavor in this over-the-top nod to a classic Southern-style confection.

