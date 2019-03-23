Get the latest from TODAY

By Sarah Grueneberg

For this installment of TODAY's"Fully Booked," chef Sarah Grueneberg of Monteverde restaurant in Chicago is stopping by the TODAY kitchen to share a few of her favorite pasta recipes. She shows us how to make homemade chitarra pasta, a rich tomato sauce flavored with leftover salumi and a fresh pesto with pistachios and green olives.

Chitarra Pasta with Asparagus & Green Olive-Pistachio Pesto

Sarah Grueneberg

I love pesto in all its forms: traditional and modern versions alike. I especially love this green olive-pistachio variation as it always proves to be satisfying and super quick to assemble. Being able to add this to fresh pasta, like chitarra, only makes it better.

Chitarra Pasta with Salumi Sauce

Sarah Grueneberg

This recipe is a perfect way to use up leftovers after a big party. There are always leftover bits of cured meats from the charcuterie board that I hate throwing away. I'll put all of the leftovers in the freezer in an airtight container, and then make this sauce later as the ultimate comfort food pasta dish.

