'Top Chef' winner Gabe Erales breaks silence following misconduct report

Gabe Erales is apologizing, weeks after a December 2020 report by the Austin Chronicle resurfaced that said the chef was fired as the executive chef of Comedor, a restaurant in Austin, Texas, following allegations of sexual misconduct.

Erales, who was named the season 18 winner of Bravo's hit show "Top Chef" earlier this month, issued a public statement on his Instagram Friday, where he addressed his "Top Chef" co-stars, family and friends.

"The last three weeks have been a trying time of reflection and personal growth. I have been silent not because I thought it would go away, but because I needed time with my family to start the healing process before making a public statement," he began in a series of photo screenshots.

"To say I am sorry that I let my family, friends, staff, supporters, and my Top Chef family down may feel like an understatement at this moment, but it's the first step and a genuine start on my road to making amends.

"Most importantly, I let the one person down who has always been by my side supporting my career and our family, my wife," he continued.

Erales is married with four children, according to his Bravo bio page, and has shared multiple photos on his Instagram of his family, including a recent post in June where he expressed gratitude to his spouse and kids.

News of the controversy surrounding Erales prompted "Top Chef" host Padma Lakshmi to speak out on Twitter and call for an investigation.

"As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is a serious one and merits openness. We filmed Top Chef in October of last year & were not aware of the allegations now coming out about Gabe. This should be investigated & the network should consider its best action," she tweeted.

She added in a follow-up tweet, "To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment on the record or otherwise to Bravo/Top Chef and we judges didn't have any indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his time on set."

Bravo, which is owned by TODAY's parent company, NBCUniversal, has not commented about the allegations against Erales but a source close to production told TODAY earlier this month that "Top Chef" was filmed last September and (the production team) didn't learn about his departure from Comedor until last December.

In his post, Erales said he appreciated his time competing on the latest season of "Top Chef," which was filmed in Portland, Oregon, before referring to the allegations against him.