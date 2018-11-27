Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Julia Curley

After revealing her terminal cancer diagnosis in a personal essay last month, “Top Chef” alum Fatima Ali hopes to find further solace through her writing.

On Monday, the 29-year-old chef, who has one year to live after her rare cancer returned with a “vengeance,” took to social media and asked her supportive fans and followers for help with her latest project.

"I’m contemplating writing a short book, or collection of essays or something," Ali wrote. "Question is: would you read it? What kinds of things would you want to learn about me, if anything?"

Thousands of Ali's fans responded to her humble request with enthusiastic encouragement and recommendations.

Many commenters called for a cookbook of her favorite recipes, including the inspiration behind her bold flavors. Others asked for her to write about her personal life, her struggles and her ability to cope and find strength under difficult circumstances.

Yes, I would buy it. I would be interested in learning what makes you, you. Your experiences growing up, your background, your decision to become a chef, what gave you your disposition before your illness & afterward. What do you believe in? Do you enjoy fame? Just all of it! — Chloe T. (@2tinyfeet) November 27, 2018

I would absolutely read it! I’d love to know what inspires YOU. You are inspirational to so many of us. — Regina Mundt (@reginamundt) November 26, 2018

Everything You want us to know.. from the beginning! 🌸💖 — N!da (@nidashafii) November 27, 2018

Even fellow "Top Chef" competitor Joe Sasto joined the conversation. He commented on Ali’s Instagram post with the remark: "Are you crazy? I'd be upset if you didn't do this, You're an amazing writer."

Beyond her book writing, Ali hopes to live life to the fullest for as long as she can. In 2017, Ali was diagnosed with Ewing's sarcoma, a type of bone and soft tissue cancer. She went through cancer treatments and seemed to be on the road to recovery. But the cancer came back. In September, doctors gave the chef a one year prognosis.

"I am desperate to overload my senses in the coming months, making reservations at the world’s best restaurants, reaching out to past lovers and friends, and smothering my family, giving them the time that I so selfishly guarded before,” Ali wrote in an essay she penned for “Bon Appetit” after the shocking news.

Ali plans to eat her way through New York’s five boroughs, make amends with forgotten friends and travel the world.

And thanks to the help of her family and fans (including star Ellen DeGeneres) Ali is looking forward to checking off every item on her bucket list — including her upcoming literary project.