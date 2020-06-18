Download the TODAY app for the latest news

3 all-star taco recipes from the finalists of 'Top Chef All Stars'

There's no topping these toppings.

To celebrate the "Top Chef All-Stars" finale, the three finalists from this season, Stephanie Cmar, Melissa King and Bryan Voltaggio, are sharing their creative taco recipes from episode 7's Quickfire challenge. In the challenge, they had to impress "Machete" actor and Trejo’s Tacos restaurateur, Danny Trejo, by making the perfect taco in 30 minutes.

Ground Lamb Tacos with Cashews, Cucumber and Crema
Stephanie Cmar

Stephanie Cmar, a Boston-based private chef, is making ground lamb tacos with crunchy cashews, refreshing cucumber and a spicy, smoky crema — the recipe that won her the Quickfire challenge.

"I love this recipe so much because it is full of different flavors and textures!" Cmar told TODAY Food. "Every bite is an adventure of flavor!"

Five-Spice Beer-Battered Fish Tacos with Jicama-Mango Slaw
Melissa King

Melissa King, a San Francisco-based chef who was a "Top Chef" Season 12 finalist, is preparing five-spice beer-battered fish tacos with a jicama-mango slaw and guacamole.

"As a native Southern California girl, I love tacos, especially a good battered fish taco!" King told TODAY. "It brings me back to my high school days driving around the beach hunting them down.

"I would also make a 20-avocado guacamole in a giant bowl at the 'Top Chef" house for the cast. It was such a hit with everyone, the chefs started demanding it nearly every other day! When the taco challenge came up, the other chefs weren’t surprised I busted out my guac recipe."

Grilled Miso Salmon Tacos with Avocado and Tomatillo Salsa
Bryan Voltaggio

Two-time runner-up Bryan Voltaggio, the Frederick, Maryland-based executive chef and co-owner of four restaurants, is making grilled miso salmon tacos with avocado and tomatillo salsa.

"I love the umami-rich miso marinade for the salmon," Voltaggio told TODAY. "It adds a lot of flavor without overpowering the fish. The avocado, salsa and the spicy radish add the right amount of texture and, when combined with the acidic punch from the salsa, make this taco a favorite of mine."

Check out more of TODAY Food's favorite taco recipes:

Chicken Carnitas Tacos
Laura Vitale
Sweet Potato Tacos
Alana Leland
