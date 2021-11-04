Tommy Lee and John Travolta share heartwarming Wednesday baking cookies together

The seemingly-unlikely union of John Travolta and Tommy Lee has gone to a place no one ever expected.

The kitchen.

In a TikTok video posted by Mötley Crüe drummer Lee on TikTok Wednesday night, Lee showed off their texts, which included Travolta asking Lee for a cookie recipe, then two self-made videos of them walking around their respective kitchens wondering just where things went wrong. Or right.

It all started when Travolta, 67, pinged Lee, 59, for his "peanut butter (chocolate) chip cookie recipe."

The next thing you know, Travolta is thanking his buddy and Lee is replying "welcies" like he's still a teenager. We also get a look at the cookies, which do look pretty awesome.

Texts between John Travolta and Tommy Lee. tommylee / TikTok

Travolta also shared a picture of his uncooked cookies in the oven, quipping, "You didn't know I was Johnny Crocker."

But the videos are the best part. "Who would've thought that two superstars would spend their Wednesday nights baking brownies and cookies? With fresh lemonade!" a bearded Travolta says while enjoying both. (Side note: Lemonade … with chocolate-chip cookies? We're not so sure about that one, John.)

Cookies are in the oven! tommylee / TikTok

Replies Lee, "Oh my god, buddy! My wife (Brittany Furlan, 35) and I were just saying the exact same thing! I'm like, 'Who is sitting around on a Wednesday night (baking cookies)?'"

He adds, "Could you imagine if people knew that Tommy and John are … baking. What happened?"

The video has received nearly 850,000 views.

We love samples of these cookie bros (John Travolta, l.) and Tommy Lee. tommylee / TikTok

This isn't the first time Lee and Travolta have shown off their friendship; they bonded in 2020 after Travolta's wife of almost 29 years, Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer.

"He's in good spirits," Lee told ET in October 2020. "What a lovely man. He's probably the sweetest man I think I've ever met, honestly."

And in October, Lee and Travolta hung out at a 20th birthday celebration for Furlan's birthday; right before Halloween, Lee and Travolta attended a Rolling Stones concert together.

We're happy the bromance has such a sweet component!

