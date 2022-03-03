IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

In a rush? Here are 12 time-savers to help you get ready in minutes

Tom Colicchio makes 2 quick and easy pasta dinners

Get dinner on the table quick with these fast and flavor-packed pastas.

Tom Colicchio shares recipes for pasta two ways

March 3, 202205:51
/ Source: TODAY
By Tom Colicchio

Celebrity chef, television personality and cookbook author Tom Colicchio is stopping by TODAY to share a couple of his favorite easy and impressive pasta recipes. He shows us how to make tender, braised beef with fresh cavatelli and meatless mushroom Bolognese pasta.

Mushroom Bolognese
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Mushroom Bolognese

Tom Colicchio

This is a great vegetarian alternative to a classic beef Bolognese. The mushrooms mimic the same rich, hearty feel of the original but, obviously, without the meat. The aromatics and fresh herbs round out the flavors to make this an exciting and satisfying pasta dish.

Braised Beef Ragu Pasta
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Braised Beef Ragu Pasta

Tom Colicchio

This is the definition of a stick-to-your-ribs dish. The toothsome cavatelli with the robust, tender meat sauce is filling, flavorful and so comforting. A kick of heat from spicy chiles, the crunch of pine nuts and touch of sweetness from raisins adds complexity and cuts through the richness.

Get The Recipe

Get The Recipe

