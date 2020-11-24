TODAY Talks Turkey: Give thanks to Feeding America this holiday season

On Wednesday, TODAY’s Dylan Dreyer, Sheinelle Jones and Natalie Morales are hosting TODAY Talks Turkey, a Thanksgiving special featuring over a dozen of the country's most seasoned chefs — and celebrities who love to cook — coming together for a good cause.

Throughout the special, viewers will learn more about Feeding America's efforts to combat rising levels of food insecurity amidst the pandemic and have the opportunity to donate to those in need heading into the holiday season.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is a network comprised of 200 member food banks which feed millions of people every day through over 60,000 food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters and various local organizations.

Feeding America currently estimates that up to 54 million people, including 18 million children, will face hunger in 2020 as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Member food banks have reported that demand is up 60% nationwide (on average), since the start of the pandemic. In the month of October alone, Feeding America network food banks distributed 548 million meals.

Since the start of the pandemic in mid-March, Feeding America's network of food banks have distributed an estimated 4.2 billion meals to people in need across the country.

Tune into TODAY All Day on Nov. 25 to learn more about Feeding America programs.