TODAY's Ultimate Holiday Cookie Bracket: Vote for your favorite

No matter what your holidays look like this year, there's one constant we can count on: cookies.

Whether you're making them for a cookie swap, Santa, a fun project with the kids or just a cozy night in, there's no shortage of reasons to whip up a batch of cookies during the holidays. But everyone has their favorite holiday cookie they return to every year: Some are staunch sugar cookie supporters, while others are Linzer loyalists.

Following our Bracketween challenge in October, and then our Sidesgiving challenge in November, it's time for another food fight. Enter TODAY's Ultimate Holiday Cookie Bracket, which kicks off Monday with the "Edible Eight." Cast your votes here:

Check back in every day to see which cookies made it to the next round!

When you're ready to take your Christmas cookie game to the next level, tune into TODAY All Day's "Cookie Swap Special" airing at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 17. Samantha Seneviratne, Nik Sharma, Angel Wong and more will be sharing their families' favorite holiday cookie recipes.