Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Top Tailgating Food Bracket

Vote for your favorite football food in TODAY's Game Time Tailgating Bracket

Because — let's be real — the food is the best part of football season.

Because — let's be real — the food is the best part of football season.

Sept. 7, 202101:11
By TODAY

There's a slight chill and the faint scent of chili in the air. It's officially football season.

We're excited to throw on our jerseys and cheer on our team, but more than anything, we're excited for the food. There is truly nothing like the spread at a tailgate — when else can you nosh on wings, sliders and nachos all at the same time?

But which game-day grub are you grabbing first? Is there a snack that steals the show?

Enter TODAY's Top Tailgating Food Bracket. For the rest of the week, we're tasting our way through some of the most popular stadium snacks and you're voting on your favorites, below:

In case voting has got you feeling hungry …

Soft Pretzels
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Soft Pretzels

Siri Daly
Tailgate Nacho Packets
Casey Barber
Get The Recipe

Tailgate Nacho Packets

Casey Barber
Buffalo Chicken Wings
M.C. Suhocki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Chicken Wings

Martha Stewart
Chili on the Grill
Andrea Behrends and Helene Dujardin
Get The Recipe

Chili on the Grill

Matt Moore
Ooey Gooey Cheese Sticks with Spicy Ranch Dip
Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Ooey Gooey Cheese Sticks with Spicy Ranch Dip

Michael Voltaggio
Chili 'Cheese' Fries
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Chili 'Cheese' Fries

Chloe Coscarelli
Speedy Scrumptious Burgers
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Speedy Scrumptious Burgers

Laura Vitale
Classic Philly Cheesesteak
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Classic Philly Cheesesteak

Elizabeth Heiskell
