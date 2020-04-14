This TODAY food stylist feeds her elderly neighbors with soup and sourdough

During this unsettling time, I have been using my love for cooking to bring a little comfort and joy to my neighbors.

It's been difficult to feel connected to others while maintaining social distancing — especially for elderly folk. A simple homemade meal can help build a sense of community they might be missing during this time.

Soup and sourdough are a great pair. You can make them both in advance and freeze for when you (or your neighbors) need a warm cooked meal. This allows neighbors to reheat the meals to a safe temperature. I am extra careful when preparing these meals, making sure to wash my hands often and use gloves and a mask when necessary. I also always include a disinfectant wipe in the delivery bag so my neighbors can easily wipe down the items before bringing them into their homes.

I love this recipe because it's easy to make with just a few pantry ingredients. Use your favorite beans, frozen or canned corn and any kind of broth. Add in a can of green chilis and a splash of hot sauce to increase the heat. Serve with tortilla chips.

How to freeze soup: Once soup has cooled, divide soup into 4 large freezer bags. Lay flat on a baking sheet and freeze. This allows you to save space in the freezer.

Sourdough is a labor of love: just a few ingredients and some patience. It's also a great source of minerals such as iron, selenium, magnesium and folic acid.

How to freeze bread: Slice cooled sourdough and place slices on a baking sheet. Freeze for 10-15 minutes. Remove from freezer and stack together. Wrap loaf in plastic wrap and place in plastic freezer bag and make sure to label and date.

