May 16, 2019, 11:59 AM UTC / Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

On Thursday, fans from all over the world will be able to step inside the brand new TODAY Cafe.

The newest eatery at Universal Orlando Resort is a one-of-a-kind themed experience that feels like dining right in the middle of a live news broadcast. The interactive experience transports park guests to Rockefeller Center's Studio 1A with stage lighting, custom set design and plenty of orange decor — because any TODAY Show-themed cafe needs an Orange Room, of course.

At the grand opening, Al Roker (who crafted a new avocado toast recipe for the cafe's seasonal menu) joined chef Steve Jaysen, Corporate Executive Chef at Universal Parks & Resorts, to showcase two of the cafe's new dishes.

If you've got a sweet tooth in the morning, check out this delicious bagel with almond butter, fresh fruit, filling chia seeds and a special surprise: dollops of Nutella swirled into cream cheese.

Some of the other daily dishes, which can be ordered for an eat-in meal or for takeout, include breakfast sandwiches like the Egg White Florentine, a bowl of overnight oats with chia seeds and a large selection of fresh pastries.

Lunchtime fare includes plenty of savory options, like this cool and crunchy Chinese-inspired chicken salad. There are also plenty of dishes that pay homage by New York City (Big Apple Cheese Platter, anyone?) and a unique selection of beverages, including beer and wine.

The TODAY Cafe is now open at the Universal Studios theme park in Orlando, Florida. It's open every day, from park open to park close.

Universal Orlando Resort is part of NBC Universal, the parent company of NBC News.