Christmas ham and Jell-O salad: The anchors share their family holiday traditions

Perhaps one of the best parts about the holidays are the special traditions every family has.

For the latest Producer Challenge on the 3rd Hour of TODAY, the anchors shared their favorites. Whether it's through their hearts or straight into their bellies, Al Roker, Dylan Dreyer, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones sure know how to make the season bright.

When a sugary, fruity gelatin mold is called "salad," you can be sure it's a recipe passed down from generations. And Dylan's family has a recipe she still makes every year.

One of Dylan's holiday go-tos is a '60s-inspired Jell-O dish because it reminds her of growing up.

"We always had this as a side dish to our savory meal. It tastes more like a dessert and I think that's why us kids loved it so much," Dylan told TODAY Food. "You could be sure no matter where we celebrated Christmas, my mom brought the Jell-O mold!"

When it comes to the holiday spread, we can always count on Al to bring the main dish. Hey, as someone who has lost weight on the keto diet and is an accomplished cook, the man knows his meat.

For Al, Christmas isn't the same without a sweet roasted ham — specifically from Snake River Farms. One of his classic recipes is covered in a pineapple glaze, complemented by savory bacon Brussels sprouts. But however you make it, it'll probably taste a little like home.

As Craig's followers may have seen on his Instagram from last year, he, his wife, Lindsay, and kids, Del, 5, and Sibby, 3, relish in a good matching PJ set. When Craig showed off his favorite pair during the challenge Wednesday, he got a very special surprise: The rest of his bunch joined to snuggle up in style.

As far as tradition goes, this one's certainly cute.

And speaking of cute ...

Sheinelle has proven her choreography capabilities on multiple occasions (one of the latest being her killer rendition of Janet Jackson's 1989 music video for "Rhythm Nation"). When it's the season for snow days and together time, there's no better way Sheinelle likes to celebrate than a good get down with her adorable little dance crew.

Since the holidays can be stressful, it would be wise everyone for everyone to take a page from Sheinelle's tradition book and shake it off.