April 10, 2019, 12:52 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Emi Boscamp

When it comes to burgers, there's plenty to debate: ketchup or mustard? Medium or medium rare? In-N-Out or Shake Shack? Is a veggie burger actually a "burger"? Is a burger a sandwich? When making a cheeseburger, should cheese be added while the patty is on the grill or after grilling?

There is, of course, no such thing as The Perfect Burger — but the anchors on the 3rd hour of TODAY each have strong opinions on how it should be made, regardless.

Dylan Dreyer's dad taught her to infuse as much flavor as possible into the patty by adding garlic powder, pepper and soy sauce (!) to the ground beef. Aside from the seasoning, she keeps it pretty classic when it comes to toppings, using American cheese, lettuce, tomato and ketchup on a toasted potato bun.

Sheinelle Jones, on the other hand, having enjoyed her 28-day, plant-based food plan, likes ditching the meat altogether with a vegan veggie patty, organic mixed greens, red onions, roasted red peppers, alfalfa sprouts and a Dijon-balsamic dressing on a multigrain bun.

In his typical gourmet fashion, Al Roker prefers a lamb burger slathered with his "special sauce" — a savory and spicy concoction consisting of 2 cups mayonnaise, 1/2 cup Sriracha, 2 tablespoons condensed milk and 1 tablespoon of sea salt. And since he's still doing the keto diet, he puts the patty between his favorite keto bread.

In contrast, Craig Melvin keeps his burger order pretty conventional. He prefers a lean beef patty, American or pepper jack cheese, bacon (because "it makes everything better," he says), spinach, tomato, spicy mustard (on the top bun) and ketchup (on the bottom) stacked onto brioche bread.

As evidenced by this highly scientific study (consisting of four anchors with wildly different tastes), burgers are like snowflakes: No two are the alike but they're all special.