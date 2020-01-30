The TODAY anchors make their favorite game-day foods — vote for your favorite!

Craig loves wings, but Buffalo sauce is not his thing (gasp!); he prefers to flavor his wings with an Asian-inspired barbecue sauce that includes soy sauce, rice vinegar and sesame oil, with some brown sugar for that sweet factor. You're going to want to keep the napkins close for these sticky snacks.

Al also loves himself some wings (specifically these Spicy Lacquered Chicken Wings) but his go-to Super Bowl snack comes in, well, a bowl. He takes inspiration from the South with his Pimento Cheese Dip. His simple, one-bowl recipe that mixes cheddar, pimentos, mayo, Sriracha and onion, might be the easiest (and cheesiest!) dish you'll serve to your guests.

Hoda is a fan of dipping, too, but she'd rather use pigs in a blanket than chips or crackers to dip. She steps up her pigs-in-a-blanket game by using mustard-brushed croissant dough to wrap them, then dunks them in ketchup.

Carson, perhaps unfairly, takes a page out of his wife Siri's book, with her famous Sticky Ham Sandwiches. Packed with ham and Swiss cheese and coated in a buttery mustard sauce, they're little bites of crowd-pleasing, handheld heaven.

Whether or not she takes home the overall title, Savannah definitely wins the messy award, as her snack of choice is nachos loaded up with queso (she loves Jenna Bush-Hager's recipe!), refried beans and ground beef.

