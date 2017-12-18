Al Roker's pineapple-glazed ham & more holiday recipes from TODAY anchors

share tweet pin email

We all have a dish that it's just not the holidays without — and TODAY anchors are no exception. For Al Roker, Christmas means a savory "roast beast" (aka ham), while for Dylan Dryer, the holidays always includes her great aunt's signature cookies. This year, why not mix things up and add one of these anchor favorites to your holiday dinner table or party buffet?

"I used to just marvel at my mom making this ham every Christmas," Al Roker says, but he reveals the secret he discovered when he started making it himself: The impressive bone-in ham with a sweet glaze is a largely a hands-off affair, as the oven does most of the work while you get on with the rest of the meal.

Beef Wellington — one of Dylan Dryer's favorite dishes from childhood — is an elegant main course for a holiday dinner. But thanks to shortcut ingredients, such as the packaged crescent roll dough used to wrap the beef tenderloins, Dryer's recipe is also easy to make.

Carson Daly's family recipe for mashed potatoes has a surprising twist: The spuds are spiked with a shot of gin or vodka! But if you prefer to skip the alcohol, the dish will still be plenty tasty, thanks to the cream, butter and bacon.

For a side dish that's as creamy and comforting as mashed potatoes but lower in carbs, try this recipe for mashed cauliflower from Hoda Kotb's mom, Sami.

This signature dish from Craig Melvin can be cooked on an outdoor or indoor grill or in the oven, so you have lots of options when it comes to your holiday entree. An easy marinade made with dry Italian dressing mix, brown sugar and soy sauce is the secret to the zesty flavor.

"The kids eat these Brussels sprouts like popcorn!" says Sheinelle Jones of this flavorful three-ingredient side dish that's perfect for the holidays (and weeknights). "They taste amazing and they're so easy to make."

Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy, serves these porky Kentucky-style green beans with her home-style Kentucky fried chicken, but they'd be an awesome side for any holiday feast. Nancy says the secret it starting with fresh green beans.

When it comes to special occasion cooking, bacon seems to be the go-to garnish for many TODAY anchors, including Al Roker, who uses it to dress up luxurious steakhouse-style creamed spinach.

"It wasn't Christmas without these cookies," says Dylan Dryer. "My great Aunt Tillie would always bring them and we'd sit around the table after a big dinner and dip them in coffee. Even when I was little, I was allowed to dip them in coffee! My husband's family has them every Christmas too, but they called them dodos."

Wine expert Leslie Sbrocco created this cocktail for Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb and it's sure to be a hit at your holiday parties too. Bonus: It takes less than a minute to make, leaving you more time for celebrating the holidays with your friends and family!