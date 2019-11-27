Black Friday deals have already started! Here are our 39 favorites under $100

Al's sweet potatoes and Dylan's crab dip get chef-approved upgrades for Thanksgiving

A few tweaks take the anchors' family recipes to the next level.

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By TODAY

Chefs Serena Wolf, Elizabeth Heiskell, JJ Johnson and Phil "The Grill" Johnson are teaming up with the co-hosts of the 3rd Hour of TODAY to upgrade their family-favorite holiday recipes for Thanksgiving. Wolf and Dylan Dreyer cook up creamy crab dip, Heiskell and Craig Melvin make Thanksgiving dressing balls, JJ Johnson and Al Roker prepare butternut squash casserole and "The Grill" and Sheinelle Jones whip up slow-cooked collard greens.

Get The Recipe

Crab Dip Au Gratin

Serena Wolf

This cheesy, indulgent crab dip looks and tastes impressive, but it's actually a breeze to whip up. It's the perfect fuss-free appetizer for the holidays!

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Get Dylan's mom's original recipe here.

Get The Recipe

Post-Thanksgiving Hors d'Oeuvres

Elizabeth Heiskell

Only having dressing one time during the Thanksgiving holiday is a sad state. This way you can snack on delicious dressing bites for days after the holiday. They're perfect for enjoying during the game!

Get Craig's mom's original recipe here.

Get The Recipe

Carrot and Butternut Squash Casserole with Fruit Compote

JJ Johnson

Sweet potato casserole topped with toasted marshmallows is a Thanksgiving staple. It was also the inspiration for this recipe. Here, I change up the classic side with different seasonal vegetables and add to the sweet topping with a jammy fruit compote.

Get Al's mom's original recipe here.

Get The Recipe

Mean Greens

Phil Johnson

Collard greens one of my favorite comfort foods. Cooking them low and slow makes the leafy greens extra tender while the pork belly adds a rich smoky flavor.

Get Sheinelle's dad's original recipe here.

If you like those Thanksgiving recipes, you should also try these:

Siri Daly's Autumn Panzanella
Williams Sonoma
Get The Recipe

Siri Daly's Autumn Panzanella

Siri Daly
Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways
Williams Sonoma
Get The Recipe

Al Roker's Skillet Cornbread, 2 Ways

Al Roker
TODAY