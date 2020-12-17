TODAY All Day's 'Cookie Swap Special': 8 irresistibly inventive holiday cookie recipes

There's nothing quite like the smell of cookies baking in the oven, especially during the holidays.

A batch of homemade cookies makes a holiday spread feel extra sweet, plus they make great gifts for friends, teachers or family nearby. And sure, everyone loves a sugar cookie decorated like a tree, but sometimes, it's more fun to get inventive.

That's why four talented chefs are baking up their favorite cookies on TODAY All Day. When you're ready to take your Christmas cookie game to the next level, tune into the TODAY show's new streaming channel to watch the "Cookie Swap Special" at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Dec. 17.

YouTube stars Angel Wong and Monique Kilgore along with cookbook authors Nik Sharma and Samantha Seneviratne will be sharing their families' favorite holiday cookie recipes.

YouTube star Angel Wong created these cookies to honor precious memories from her childhood with her late grandfather who used to brew afternoon tea for them to sip with cookies.

These pineapple cake cookies are a holiday twist on traditional Taiwanese pineapple cakes, a popular souvenir in Taiwan with a crumbly shortbread-like crust on the outside and pineapple filling on the inside.

Is there anything better than a rich chocolate brownie? How about a rich chocolate brownie with flecks of cool peppermint that's been transformed into a crisp, chewy Christmas cookie with a minty, chocolate drizzle?

Red velvet is such a popular flavor for cakes and cupcakes. That's why Monique Kilgore, Divas Can Cook, is always on the lookout for ways to “red velvetize” her favorite desserts. These dainty cookies capture the classic flavor of red velvet cake and look so festive on holiday dessert tables.

In the early 18th century, a marriage took place in Turin, Italy, and the world has never been quite the same ever since. That sacred union was, of course, between chocolate and hazelnuts, ground together into what is called gianduja. Nik Sharma's recipe pairs chocolate and hazelnut with black pepper and ginger for a sweet, fragrant and slightly spiced flavor profile that's truly unforgettable.

Coconut fans, this cookie is for you. Nik Sharma loves these tasty treats with a cup of hot, sweetened, milky black tea. Goan bolinhas are crunchy and crisp, sweet and full of that coconut aroma so many people love.

Anyone who loves biscotti will obsess over this recipe for crunchy Italian biscuits. Laced with fragrant saffron and rich with bittersweet chocolate, the flavor profile of this sweet treat is truly elegant. Cookbook author and food stylist Samantha Seneviratne loves enjoying her biscotti dipped in a cup of coffee.

Nut lovers, prepare to push peanut butter cookies aside. Made with Biscoff cookie butter spread, crunchy walnuts and chocolate, these Linzer cookies are a wonderful treat for the holiday season ... but you may start making them year round.