Toast to the Tokyo Olympics with 3 festive cocktails

Will Wyatt of Mister Paradise craft cocktail bar in New York City is joining TODAY to raise a glass in celebration of the Olympics. To toast to the Games, he shows us how to make a citrusy champagne cocktail, a spicy strawberry sake sipper and a flaming tropical drink inspired by the Olympic torch.

Champagne is the quintessential celebratory drink. For this cocktail, I wanted to put together something based around sparkling wine that uses ingredients that many people will have around the house but still feels like a celebratory treat.

For this cocktail, I wanted to incorporate one of my favorite Japanese drinks, sake. Nigori sake is a rich, unfiltered sake that is not only delicious on its own but also plays well in cocktails, as it imparts a sort of velvety texture. Our bar manager at Mister Paradise came up with the idea to combine the creaminess of the nigori with strawberries to emulate one of his favorite summer pairings: strawberries and cream.

This cocktail is to celebrate the final torchbearer of the Tokyo Olympic Games: Naomi Osaka. The cocktail, utilizing spirits from very different areas in the world, is lit ablaze before drinking to caramelize and enhance the cocktail’s flavor and aroma.

