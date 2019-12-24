Toast to the holidays with party-perfect punch and more seasonal cocktails

Sign up for our newsletter

Glenfiddich brand ambassador Tracie Franklin is joining TODAY to share festive holiday cocktail recipes. She shows us how to set up a DIY old fashioned bar and mix up festive punch, gingerbread cocktails and sparkling pomegranate sippers.

Old Fashioned Bar

Set up a DIY old fashioned cocktail bar so guests can mix up their own flavorful creations. Place the following ingredients on a table or bar cart:

Spirits

Whiskey

Syrups

Simple syrup (1 part white sugar, 1 part water)

Honey syrup (1 part honey, 1 part water)

Brown sugar syrup (1 part brown sugar, 1 part water)

Agave

Garnishes

Assorted citrus peels

Luxardo cherries

Cinnamon sticks

Bitters

Angostura

Orange

Black walnut

This punch is cheery and perfect for a holiday party. The floral notes, bright lemon and seasonal apple cider make it wonderfully flavorful and festive.

Cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg make this cocktail the perfect Christmas sipper. It tastes like a sparkling bite of gingerbread in a glass.

The holidays call for a celebratory sparkling drink, and this one does not disappoint. The sweet and tart pomegranate complements the elegant flavor of bubbly wine and adds a beautiful ruby color to the drink.

