Toast to the holidays with party-perfect punch and more seasonal cocktails

The holidays call for a celebratory sparkling drink, and these does not disappoint.

Make jubilee punch, gingerbread Collins: Cocktails for the holidays

Dec. 24, 201905:41

Get the latest from TODAY

Sign up for our newsletter
SUBSCRIBE
/ Source: TODAY
By Tracie Franklin

Glenfiddich brand ambassador Tracie Franklin is joining TODAY to share festive holiday cocktail recipes. She shows us how to set up a DIY old fashioned bar and mix up festive punch, gingerbread cocktails and sparkling pomegranate sippers.

Old Fashioned Bar

Set up a DIY old fashioned cocktail bar so guests can mix up their own flavorful creations. Place the following ingredients on a table or bar cart:

Spirits

Whiskey

Syrups

  • Simple syrup (1 part white sugar, 1 part water)
  • Honey syrup (1 part honey, 1 part water)
  • Brown sugar syrup (1 part brown sugar, 1 part water)
  • Agave

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY.

Garnishes

  • Assorted citrus peels
  • Luxardo cherries
  • Cinnamon sticks

Bitters

  • Angostura
  • Orange
  • Black walnut
Get The Recipe

Jubilee Punch

Tracie Franklin

This punch is cheery and perfect for a holiday party. The floral notes, bright lemon and seasonal apple cider make it wonderfully flavorful and festive.

Get The Recipe

Gingerbread Collins

Tracie Franklin

Cinnamon, allspice and nutmeg make this cocktail the perfect Christmas sipper. It tastes like a sparkling bite of gingerbread in a glass.

Get The Recipe

Holiday Toast

Tracy Franklin

The holidays call for a celebratory sparkling drink, and this one does not disappoint. The sweet and tart pomegranate complements the elegant flavor of bubbly wine and adds a beautiful ruby color to the drink.

If you like those celebratory cocktail recipes, you should also try these:

Drunken Gingerbread Cocktail
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Drunken Gingerbread Cocktail

JJ Keras
Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)
Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Get The Recipe

Eggless Eggnog (Tawny Crème Cocktail)

Leslie Sbrocco
Tracie Franklin