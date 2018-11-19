Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Chefs Ryan Scott, Adam Richman and Jocelyn Delk-Adams are in the TODAY kitchen to share their best tips, tricks and techniques to make Thanksgiving sides extra special. Ryan shows us how to turn stuffing into waffle bites, Adam upgrades candied sweet potatoes and Jocelyn demonstrates how to save cracked pie and cheesecake.

Ryan Scott's Stuffing Waffle Soldiers

We all love the crispy edges of the stuffing best, so why not press your stuffing in the waffle iron? Sprinkle on some Parmesan for extra crispiness and use them to dip into gravy!

Ingredients:

Nonstick cooking spray

Stuffing

Grated Parmesan cheese

Gravy, for dipping

Method:

1. Heat a waffle iron and coat with nonstick cooking spray.

2. Add stuffing to the waffle iron and sprinkle with Parmesan cheese. Close the iron and cook.

3. Remove the finished waffle and cut into strips. Garnish with extra Parmesan and serve with gravy for dipping.

Adam Richman's Candied Sweet Potatoes

Instead of typical candied sweet potatoes, make an awesome mashed potatoes version of the dish! The mix-in options are endless and you can top it with everything from chopped bacon to toasted pecans.

Ingredients:

Sweet potatoes, peeled and cubed

1 cinnamon stick

Melted butter

Heavy cream

1 can pumpkin puree

Apple pie spice

1 small jar marshmallow fluff

Chopped bacon or toasted pecans, for garnish

Method:

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil, add sweet potato chunks and cinnamon stick and cook until tender.

2. Drain the potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Mix in melted butter, cream, pumpkin puree, apple pie spice and marshmallow fluff. Process with an immersion blender or blend with a hand mixer.

3. Top with chopped bacon or pecans and serve.

Jocelyn Delk-Adams Dessert Disaster Fixes

Whipped cream, hot fudge, chopped nuts and caramel sauce can save almost any dessert disaster.

For a broken pie: You can transform ruined pie into a rustic and fun fall trifle. Chop up the broken pie into pieces, add them to mugs and top with caramel sauce and whipped cream.

For cracked cheesecake: Cover cracks in your cheese cake with chocolate sauce. Top the cracked cake with thick hot fudge and chopped almonds. These tasty toppings turn a mistake into magic!