Tim Tebow served a bunch of keto-friendly dishes at his wedding

For many, wedding receptions are the perfect occasions to let loose with family, fun and food. But for Tim Tebow, not even the most important day of his life could cause him to part with the ketogenic diet.

On Monday, the 32-year-old former NFL quarterback wed 2017 Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters at La Paris Estate, a winery in Cape Town, South Africa. Nel-Peters, who was born in the coastal town of Sedgefield, told People that the couple created a special wedding menu that represented both of their cultures — and their diets.

“We wanted to have food that everyone could eat,” the former model said.“So we chose a mixture of American and South African dishes. It was a perfect blend of both cultures.”

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

After tying the knot in an intimate sunset ceremony, Mr. and Mrs. Tebow treated guests to a mix of sweet and savory items at a reception held in a glass-topped tent.

The Heisman Trophy winner noshed on several low-carb, keto-friendly options like steak and salad, including a recipe he often makes at home with his lady love.

“One of the big things we have is a special salad that we make all the time. It has baby spinach, bacon, berries, cucumbers, vinegar and olive oil. It’s such a simple salad, but we eat it all the time and it’s delicious. So we wanted it to be part of the wedding," the bride said.

Also on the menu? Hollowed-out cheese bowls filled with melted cheese, mussels and some totally non-keto pasta.

For guests with a sweet tooth, the couple served a 10-tiered white wedding cake with gold accents, pumpkin pies and fried Oreos. Of course, Tebow was also able to indulge in a special dessert: a low-carb, low-sugar cheesecake was served as his groom's cake.

“I wanted him to have something that he could eat without any guilt,” Nel-Peters said. “It’s our special day, and I want him to have whatever he wants. Everything needed to be perfect.”

Tebow, who has followed a low-carb, high-fat diet plan since 2012, told USA Today last year that he doesn't believe in "cheat days" and gave up soda as a teenager.

"I've always stuck with my discipline with stuff like that," Tebow told the paper. "I've kind of always been that way. The things I knew weren't healthy for me, I've stayed away from since I was 15."

And even though there are plenty of keto-friendly sweet treats on the market, the athlete often finds it hard to indulge.

"Well they make keto ice cream now and they make some keto cake. Honestly it's really tough to splurge," the professional baseball player said. "My brain just doesn't allow me to even though some people have a cheat day or a cheat weekend."