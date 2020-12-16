A TikToker user rinses ground beef and the internet has questions

"Let me show you what I learned in Nutrition a couple years ago," Emily Harper, who goes by the handle @eemilydharperr, captioned the video. It begins with Harper putting a bag of ground beef in a hot pan and then chopping up the beef with a spatula, moving it around the pan until it begins to cook.

"All this grease is disgusting," Harper wrote, showing the grease pooling in the pan as the beef browns.

"So get rid of it!"

At this point in the video, the beef is poured into a colander and rinsed under the tap as if it were some leafy romaine. When the ground beef is good and rinsed of all grease, fat and flavor, it's promptly returned it to the pan.

"Look at the difference!"

Even though Harper has since turned off the comments on TikTok, that didn't stop some viewers from posting their very strong opinions about the questionable method on Twitter.

i know i didn’t just see someone rinsing off cooked ground beef on my timeline — nadirah (@hinadirah) December 14, 2020

"i know i didn’t just see someone rinsing off cooked ground beef on my timeline," commented one person.

That video of someone rinsing their ground beef is going to ruin my week — Stan Van Gundam (@IanZPaik) December 13, 2020

"That video of someone rinsing their ground beef is going to ruin my week," tweeted another person.

Other perplexed home chefs took to TikTok to duet with Emily Harper, providing their own take on the rinsing technique.

"Stop ruining meat," TikToker @mrnigelng captioned his duet along with a crying face emoji.