TikTok-famous treats: Baked oats and baked strawberries with goat cheese

We've learned a lot in the kitchen from TikTok in the past year — from dalgona coffee to baked feta pasta and beyond. Now, television personality Elena Besser is joining TODAY to show us how to make some of the latest tasty trends on the app, including baked oats (a healthy breakfast that tastes like cake — in this case, carrot cake!) and a riff on the aforementioned feta pasta: baked strawberries and goat cheese.

Dessert for breakfast? Yes, please!

For a sweet spin on the baked feta trend, try strawberries and goat cheese.

