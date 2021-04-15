IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez announce breakup in TODAY exclusive

TikTok-famous treats: Baked oats and baked strawberries with goat cheese

If you're looking for cooking inspo, you might want to open up TikTok.
By Elena Besser

We've learned a lot in the kitchen from TikTok in the past year — from dalgona coffee to baked feta pasta and beyond. Now, television personality Elena Besser is joining TODAY to show us how to make some of the latest tasty trends on the app, including baked oats (a healthy breakfast that tastes like cake — in this case, carrot cake!) and a riff on the aforementioned feta pasta: baked strawberries and goat cheese.

Carrot Cake Baked Oats
Courtesy Elena Besser
Get The Recipe

Carrot Cake Baked Oats

Elena Besser

Dessert for breakfast? Yes, please!

Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese
Get The Recipe

Baked Strawberries & Goat Cheese

Elena Besser

For a sweet spin on the baked feta trend, try strawberries and goat cheese.

You should also try these tasty TikTok trends:

Taco-Stuffed Peppers
Yumna Jawad / FeelGoodFoodie
Get The Recipe

Taco-Stuffed Peppers

Yumna Jawad
Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes
Jeremy Scheck
Get The Recipe

Internet-Famous Crispy Potatoes

Jeremy Scheck
Elena Besser