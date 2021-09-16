TikTok's 'snackqween' makes her favorite snacks: Asian nachos and Hawaiian pizza sliders

TikTok star Jen Curley, aka @snackqween, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun and creative game-day snacks. She shows us how to make Hawaiian pizza sliders and Asian nachos with gingery pork and a spicy Sriracha cheese sauce.

This dish combines all the elements I love of Asian cooking with a favorite American appetizer. The fusion results in a very satisfying and savory snack that can be served at any event but is particularly perfect for football season.

This is one of my favorite snacks because it packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza into a tiny sandwich. What's not to love?

