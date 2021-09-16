IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

'Shop All Day': 22 finds starting at $10 that will give you all of the 'Fall Feels'

TikTok's 'snackqween' makes her favorite snacks: Asian nachos and Hawaiian pizza sliders

TikTok sensation Jen Curley makes two snack recipes perfect for game day.

TikTok's SnackQween makes 2 tasty dishes

Sept. 16, 202105:52
/ Source: TODAY
By Jen Curley

TikTok star Jen Curley, aka @snackqween, is joining TODAY to share a few of her favorite fun and creative game-day snacks. She shows us how to make Hawaiian pizza sliders and Asian nachos with gingery pork and a spicy Sriracha cheese sauce.

Asian-Style Nachos
Jen Curley
Get The Recipe

Asian-Style Nachos

Jen Curley

This dish combines all the elements I love of Asian cooking with a favorite American appetizer. The fusion results in a very satisfying and savory snack that can be served at any event but is particularly perfect for football season.

Hawaiian Pizza Sliders
Jen Curley
Get The Recipe

Hawaiian Pizza Sliders

Jen Curley

This is one of my favorite snacks because it packs all the sweet and savory flavors of Hawaiian pizza into a tiny sandwich. What's not to love?

If you like those stellar snacks, you should also try these:

Cuban-Style Nachos
Courtesy Rosana Rivera
Get The Recipe

Cuban-Style Nachos

Rosana Rivera
Buffalo Beef on Weck
Mark Anderson
Get The Recipe

Buffalo Beef on Weck

Ryan Fey
Jen Curley