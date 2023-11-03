IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

10 holiday hosting hacks, from cooking to cleanup — plus exclusive deals up to 30% off

Tiffany Derry serves up Cincinnati chili dogs and garlic-Parmesan wings for game day

"Top Chef" alum Tiffany Derry makes epic eats for what will hopefully be an epic game.
/ Source: TODAY
By Tiffany Derry

We're just about halfway through football season, but we're still going all in on game-day eats. On this installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry is cooking up football-friendly recipes. She shows us how to make loaded chili dogs with cheese for the Cincinnati Bengals and crispy wings in a garlicky Parmesan sauce for the Buffalo Bills.

Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Garlic-Parmesan Chicken Wings

Tiffany Derry

If you want something a little less traditional or standard for your football watch party spread, these garlic Parmesan wings are the perfect choice. The sweet, buttery flavor from the garlic balances perfectly with Parmesan's sharp, nutty flavor.

Cincinnati Chili Dog
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Cincinnati Chili Dog

Tiffany Derry

There's no better combo for game day than chili and hot dogs. This recipe has a unique twist on this classic combination — it's all about the Cincinnati chili: a tantalizing mix of chocolate, cinnamon, allspice and cloves. These unexpected ingredients join forces to craft a chili dog experience like no other. For the base, I went with an all-beef hot dog and a warm, sweet brioche bun. This dog pairs perfectly with a hearty, robust ale or a seasonal brew with notes of pumpkin, toffee or caramel malt.

If you like those fun football recipes, you should also try these:

Beef and Cheese Sliders
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Beef and Cheese Sliders

Tobias Dorzon
Spicy Thai Chicken Wings
Nathan Congleton / TODAY

Get The Recipe

Spicy Thai Chicken Wings

Jet Tila
Tiffany Derry