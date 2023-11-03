Tiffany Derry serves up Cincinnati chili dogs and garlic-Parmesan wings for game day

We're just about halfway through football season, but we're still going all in on game-day eats. On this installment of our TODAY Food Loves Football series, celebrity chef and restaurateur Tiffany Derry is cooking up football-friendly recipes. She shows us how to make loaded chili dogs with cheese for the Cincinnati Bengals and crispy wings in a garlicky Parmesan sauce for the Buffalo Bills.

If you want something a little less traditional or standard for your football watch party spread, these garlic Parmesan wings are the perfect choice. The sweet, buttery flavor from the garlic balances perfectly with Parmesan's sharp, nutty flavor.

There's no better combo for game day than chili and hot dogs. This recipe has a unique twist on this classic combination — it's all about the Cincinnati chili: a tantalizing mix of chocolate, cinnamon, allspice and cloves. These unexpected ingredients join forces to craft a chili dog experience like no other. For the base, I went with an all-beef hot dog and a warm, sweet brioche bun. This dog pairs perfectly with a hearty, robust ale or a seasonal brew with notes of pumpkin, toffee or caramel malt.

