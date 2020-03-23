See how Tiffani Thiessen helped Mark-Paul Gosselaar out during quarantine

Hey, it beats eating at The Max.

Mark-Paul Gosselaar posted an Instagram video where he picked up some eggs left for him by former “Saved by the Bell” co-star Tiffani Thiessen to help him out while he practices social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here’s the deal," he said in his Instagram video. "I ran out of eggs and I called a friend of mine who has chickens and I said, ‘Hey, can you help me out?’ So she left me a few.”

Thiessen gave some eggs to Gosselaar in a time of need. tiffanithiessen/Instagram

“You can check out her story on her Instagram, Tiffani Thiessen,” he said, sensing his followers’ excitement upon realizing who he was talking about.

“So here I am picking up this nice little gift. Look at that. How cool is that?” Gosselaar said as the camera swung to show a small basket of eggs along with a note left by Thiessen and her husband, Brady Smith, outside of their home.

A look at the nice note Thiessen's family left for the Gosselaar clan. tiffanithiessen/Instagram

“Fresh butt nuggets for the Gosselaar family. (Heart symbol), The Smiths,” the note read. In exchange for the eggs, Gosselaar left two bottles of beer for his former co-star to enjoy.

Thiessen did indeed share her own video of the swap, in which she walked to the end of her driveway.

“Alright, giving some nice friends some eggs,” she said. “But, you know, can’t be near each other, so I gotta drop these off.”

“But I’m gonna do my part. I’m gonna stay indoors, right? For my family, for all the people I love. So, MP, they’re here. They’re waiting for you out here. I’m gonna go back inside” she said.

Thiessen then posted a picture of the eggs and the note she left, as well as footage from a surveillance camera of Gosselaar getting the eggs.

“I think he’s nervous to go get them. Maybe he thinks there’s germs on our eggs,” she said.

Smith then gets into the act when he attempted to drink the beers Gosselaar left, but he found himself unable to do so because of a mask on his face.

“Aww, man,” he said in mock disappointment.

Eggs aside, Thiessen and Gosselaar may indeed team up again. After initially saying he wouldn't appear in the upcoming "Saved by the Bell "reboot, Gosselaar has joined it and hinted she would take part as well.

“I think Tiffani (Thiessen) has been engaged with,” he said, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. "It looks like you will have us in some capacity."