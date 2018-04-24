Join Melanoma Monday on TODAY: Sign up to help us break a Guinness World Record

Food

Throw a Southern-style party with the Smollett siblings' smoked ribs and sides

TODAY

Jazz, Jurnee, Jake and Jussie Smollett are stopping by the TODAY plaza to share a few of their favorite family recipes from their cookbook "The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life." They show us how to make incredibly tender grilled ribs, a salsa-inspired salad, cheesy potatoes au gratin with fresh crab, a fizzy margarita cocktail and sweet praline candies with pecans.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

Smollett Siblings' Fall-off-the-Bone Slow-Smoked Ribs
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
2-4
Get the recipe

"When I was growing up, my mom would make baby back ribs so tender that the bone would fall right out," says Jake. "Slow-cooking ribs on the grill to get that perfect dry-rubbed crust on the outside and tender juicy meat on the inside is a true art form."

Smollett Siblings' Potatoes au Gratin with Fresh Crab
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
8-10
Get the recipe

"The elegant simplicity of the dish gives it room for reinvention, letting you put your own spin on it," says Jussie. "Our family created a Cajun interpretation of the French classic, with lumps of fresh crabmeat adding a fresh, tangy pop of flavor against the creamy backdrop of perfectly blended cheese."

Smollett Siblings' Black Bean, Avocado and Tomato Salad
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
4-6
Get the recipe

According to Jazz, "Our family calls this a 'BlaVaMato' salad, which stands for black beans, avocado and tomatoes. These fresh ingredients get tossed together to make a killer mosh pit of a hearty salsa-inspired salad."

Smollett Siblings' Ginger Ale Margarita
Rating:
( rated)
Servings:
1
Get the recipe

"Our family likes to put a signature spin on our recipes, and this margarita is no different," says Jazz. "The addition of bubbly ginger ale adds effervescence and sweetness to this classic cocktail."

Smollett Siblings' Pralines
Rating:
( rated)
Get the recipe

Jurnee says, "I like any combination of nuts and caramel flavor, so pralines are right up my alley. Whenever I'm working in the South, which is very often, I find a local praline shop. It's a treat that's hard to find anywhere else, so at home, I love making my own! They're delicious and they make the perfect gift."

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these:

Mezzi Rigatoni Pasta with Corn and Spicy Sausage
Get the recipe
Joanna Gaines' Chicken Pot Pie
Get the recipe

More: Food Recipes On the show

TOP