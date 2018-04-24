Throw a Southern-style party with the Smollett siblings' smoked ribs and sides

share tweet email

Jazz, Jurnee, Jake and Jussie Smollett are stopping by the TODAY plaza to share a few of their favorite family recipes from their cookbook "The Family Table: Recipes and Moments from a Nomadic Life." They show us how to make incredibly tender grilled ribs, a salsa-inspired salad, cheesy potatoes au gratin with fresh crab, a fizzy margarita cocktail and sweet praline candies with pecans.

TODAY has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not by TODAY.

"When I was growing up, my mom would make baby back ribs so tender that the bone would fall right out," says Jake. "Slow-cooking ribs on the grill to get that perfect dry-rubbed crust on the outside and tender juicy meat on the inside is a true art form."

"The elegant simplicity of the dish gives it room for reinvention, letting you put your own spin on it," says Jussie. "Our family created a Cajun interpretation of the French classic, with lumps of fresh crabmeat adding a fresh, tangy pop of flavor against the creamy backdrop of perfectly blended cheese."

According to Jazz, "Our family calls this a 'BlaVaMato' salad, which stands for black beans, avocado and tomatoes. These fresh ingredients get tossed together to make a killer mosh pit of a hearty salsa-inspired salad."

"Our family likes to put a signature spin on our recipes, and this margarita is no different," says Jazz. "The addition of bubbly ginger ale adds effervescence and sweetness to this classic cocktail."

Jurnee says, "I like any combination of nuts and caramel flavor, so pralines are right up my alley. Whenever I'm working in the South, which is very often, I find a local praline shop. It's a treat that's hard to find anywhere else, so at home, I love making my own! They're delicious and they make the perfect gift."

If you like those family-friendly recipes, you should also try these: