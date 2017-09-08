How to throw a perfect Pinterest-worthy football tailgating party

share tweet pin email

Football season is here and fans across the country are putting together their best bites, coolest cocktails and dynamic decor for game day get-togethers.

Whether they’re in it for football, food or the funny commercials, there’s a good chance partygoers will be watching from a snack-packed party.

But planning a unique party isn’t always that easy, so more and more people are turning to Pinterest for fresh ideas and a little game day inspiration. With over 175 million monthly active users, Pinterest has become a go-to platform for recipe ideas home decor tips, style inspiration and more. Last year, people on Pinterest saved more than 58 million football-themed ideas.

Here are some of the top recipes, seasonal trends and tricks for making the most of your game day spread.

1. Plan ahead by saving ideas to Boards.

If you’re the type of person who likes to feel prepared for your next big project, holiday or vacation, use Pinterest as a tool for organizing any party plans. By saving ideas to Pinterest boards, it’s easy to get back to them any time. People saved 8 million football party ideas last year so there is plenty of inspiration out there right now.

2. Use your camera to search for ideas to try.

When you spot something out in the world that you want to know more about, you can search for related ideas using the camera on your phone using Lens, Pinterest’s new camera search feature. Just snap a photo of a cool food item, and you’ll get recommendations for where to find it, how to use it in a recipe, and more. You can also use it for reverse searches. Lens a dish at your favorite restaurant, and you’ll get recipes in return for how to make it at home.Wondering what to do with those leftover zucchinis or apples in your fridge? Just snap a pic using Lens to get recipe ideas to make a healthy dish for your football tailgating party.

3. Lighten up with healthy tailgating recipes.

Beers, burgers, bratwursts and more can get pretty filling, especially during a long game day. More and more hosts are lightening up their game day spreads with healthier versions of classic football party foods. On Pinterest, saves for "healthy tailgating recipes" were up 82 percent since last year. Some of the most popular recipes include: Buffalo Chicken Zucchini Boats, BBQ Pulled Pork Sweet Potato Bites and Buffalo Cauliflower Wings.

4. Make a showstopping sweet treat.

Savory snacks will help you get through a long day of tailgating but everyone remembers a sweet ending — especially if it's in theme, too! Pinterest is loaded with gorgeous, football-themed dessert ideas. Some of the top trending recipes include: Game Day Chocolate Chip Cheesecake Ball, Football Shaped Oreo Truffles and Football Rice Krispie Treats.

Time to huddle up for a festive game day!