8 slow cooker recipes that make summer entertaining a snap

See how this appliance can be a host's best friend when it comes to entertaining.
Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Pulled pork is so versatile you can use it in a variety of crowd-pleasing recipes.Getty Images
By Ronnie Koenig

You may associate your slow cooker with warming soups and stews for winter and fall, but did you know this appliance can also be a lifesaver when prepping for your next barbecue or backyard party? The "set it and forget it" nature of a slow cooker means you can start meat for tacos the night before, make some amazing baked beans as a side dish or even chili to take your hot dogs to the next level.

Before you get started, read these 11 slow cooker tips and tricks, including that you should have your meat at room temperature before tossing it in. Then read on for inspiration that will make you the star of your next summer party (and even leave you a little time to sip a seasonal drink and socialize!).

Tacos to the Rescue

Tacos are a perfect party food since guests can add their own toppings. Make the meat ahead of time to take the stress out of entertaining.

Slow-Cooker Chicken Tinga

Make this in your slow cooker for tacos or stuffed peppers that are both healthy and flavorful.

Kevin Curry
Kevin Curry

Slow-Cooker Tex-Mex Chicken and Beans

This easy recipe from Martha Stewart can be topped with sour cream, finely chopped jalapeño, hot sauce and tortilla strips or chips, for serving.

TODAY
Martha Stewart

Make easy tacos using your slow cooker

Pulled Pork for the Win

Pulled pork is the meat slow cooker dreams are made of and it's so versatile you can use it in a variety of crowd-pleasing recipes.

4-Ingredient Slow-Cooker Kalua Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is a star in the slow cooker. This recipe takes only 15 minutes of prep time so you can go enjoy some summer fun and come back to a satisfying meal.

Dani Spies
Dani Spies

Siri Daly's Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Serve this in a sandwich and be sure to make Siri's crunchy coleslaw to top it off!

Nathan Congleton / TODAY
Siri Daly

Slow-Cooker Pulled Pork

Pulled pork is great for party prep since it basically cooks itself — toss with your favorite barbecue sauce for a meal everyone will want to eat.

Casey Barber
Casey Barber

Make 3 easy meals with slow-cooked pulled pork

Chili is for the Dogs

There's nothing wrong with a hot dog with mustard and relish but you'll impress your guests with homemade chili for their dogs — just be sure to provide extra napkins!

Slow-Cooker Beef and Beer Chili

A chipotle pepper gives this dish a subtle, smoky heat while the lager mellows things out. Perfect topped with some cheese or to top hot dogs.

Maggie Shi
Maggie Shi

Slow-Cooker Turkey Chili

Easily feed a crowd with this healthy turkey chili that's served over rice or of course a hot dog straight off the grill.

Samantha Okazaki / TODAY
Rui Correia

Beans are another great staple for many dishes you can make ahead of time in the slow cooker. Put beans and water or stock in the slow cooker and cook on high for 3 to 6 hours, or on low for 6 to 10 hours. Black eyed peas will be on the shorter end of that timeframe, while chickpeas will be on the longer end. After about 5 hours, check your beans every half hour until they reach the tenderness you desire. Serve them in your favorite recipe or as a side dish.

Ronnie Koenig

Ronnie Koenig is a writer for TODAY.com, covering the food and pop culture beats. She also writes about health and wellness, parenting and relationships for NBC Better and TMRW x TODAY, serves as a senior editor for New Jersey Family, and contributes to The New York Times and Real Simple. She is a graduate of Barnard College and a mom of twins.