Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Erica Chayes Wida

Cooking up a large feast for the holidays is a great way to spend time with loved ones, but sometimes it just feels like way too much work.

You've already spent time wrapping the presents, dealt with squealing kiddos and played host to extended family — why not take a break from kitchen duty?

Here is a list of popular restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, with extra details on any special deals and holiday dishes.

Restaurants open on Christmas Eve

Buffalo Wild Wings: Open

Buffalo Wild Wings will stay open with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve (so technically you can ring in Christmas Day if you stay late enough). The wing chain's website says "most" stores close on Christmas Day, but it's always worth a phone call if you have a hankering for wings and "shareables."

Chick-fil-A: Open

This chicken chain always keeps its doors closed on Sunday, but that doesn't mean it's closed on every holiday. Yes, Chick-fil-A will be closed on Tuesday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day), but most locations will be open on Christmas Eve, so if you want to leave Santa some nuggets and waffle fries to help fuel his midnight sleigh ride, you can definitely pick up a few boxes of food.

Chick-fil-A will be open on Christmas Eve, but not Christmas Day. Chick-fil-A

Cracker Barrel: Limited hours

Cracker Barrel locations will remain open until 2 p.m. on Christmas Eve, however the restaurant will be closed on Christmas Day.

Olive Garden: Open, varies by location

Olive Garden closes on Christmas to allow staff time off to be with their friends and families. But if you're craving some unlimited breadsticks (we're looking at you, Jimmy Fallon) on Christmas Eve, most locations will be open on Monday, Dec. 24. The website says to call your location ahead of time, though, as some restaurants may close a little early.

Restaurants open on Christmas Day

Applebee's: Varies by location

Many Applebee's restaurants will stay open on both Christmas Eve and Christmas, but that decision is up to the store managers' discretion. So call ahead to see if the hours have been changed before you head out to your local neighborhood grill and bar.

Boston Market: Open

If you're craving the fixings of a regular holiday feast, Boston Market is offering up a Christmas Day meal, to take out or eat in. It includes individual meals or feasts for multiple diners with options like hand-carved ham, sliced turkey breast or rotisserie chicken, plus two sides, dinner rolls and pie.

Buca Di Beppo: Open

Enjoy a family-style spread at this Italian restaurant, which will open at 11 a.m. for lunch and dinner on both Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Buca di Beppo will also cater your event if you want a Christmas party at home without the fuss.

Burger King: Limited hours

Burger King is typically open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. but on Christmas Day, but many locations will have limited hours this year. Just call the restaurant near you before popping in for a 100-nugget feast for $10.

Denny's: Open

Does anyone else think of "The Santa Clause" with Tim Allen when they think of Christmas Eve dinner? Maybe that's just us but this diner-style chain does stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas. The opening hours will be the same as usual, but there will be some new festive flavors on the menu to enjoy like pumpkin spice pancakes or turkey and dressing.

McDonald's: Varies by location

Many McDonald's locations will stay open on Christmas Eve and Christmas, but the hours are at the discretion of franchise owners. So just call ahead before swinging through for a Big Mac. If you're lucky, you might even be able to find its elusive, custard-filled holiday pie.

McDonald's Holiday Pies are filled with a creamy vanilla custard. mcdonalds/facebook

Waffle House: Open

Waffle House prides itself on being open 24 hours, 365 days a year and usually only closes for a major catastrophic event, like a hurricane. If the family is craving breakfast for dinner on Christmas Eve or Christmas, this Southern-based chain is a great option.