Don't feel like cooking? These restaurants are open on Easter Sunday

Whether your Easter Sunday dinner includes a baked ham or a festive roast, nothing says special occasion like a beautiful tablescape covered with savory entrees and sides.

However, all that shopping and cooking is a lot of work — and then you have the cleanup to contend with afterward! If you want to celebrate Easter Sunday this year and not have to do so much work, eating out can be a really good way to go. Many restaurants are open on Easter Sunday this year, and some are even offering special dishes and drinks in honor of the holiday.

This year, enjoy all that but let someone else do the cooking! They may be busy though, so be sure to call ahead for reservations.

Applebees

Applebee’s restaurants nationwide will be open Easter Sunday with regular business hours. You’ll want to contact your local Applebee’s for specific hours as they vary by location.

Auntie Anne’s

Sometimes, it’s just about getting a nosh to hold you until the big dinner. Select locations will be open, but hours will vary by location. Be sure to call ahead!

Bahama Breeze

Add some island flavor to your Easter dinner at this chain, which is open on Easter Sunday. Contact your local restaurant for hours, as they may vary by location.

Benihana

This chain is extra fun because it offers entertainment and delicious food all at once, making it always feel like a festive holiday dinner. But for an actual holiday dinner, you are in luck. It's open on Easter Sunday!

Bertucci's

Bertucci's, which has 52 locations on the East Coast from New Hampshire down to Virginia, will be open on Easter Sunday.

Bob Evans

All Bob Evans Restaurants locations will be open Easter Sunday. This year’s offering includes an Easter Celebration Platter, Easter Celebration Family Meal, as well as the Farmhouse Feast which can be ordered ahead of time.

Bonefish Grill

Seafood is a popular choice for many this time of year, and this spot known for their creative fish dishes is open at all locations on Easter Sunday.

California Tortilla

Craving some tacos and guac for Easter Sunday? All locations will be open with a full menu.

Chicken Salad Chick

Chicken Salad Chick is doing a two-day promotion at company-owned restaurants only for Easter. The deal will be a Buy 2, Get 1 Free Quick Chicks!

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese will be operating under normal business hours for the holiday. So get ready for some games and pizza fun!

Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants

Keep things fancy with a special holiday wine. This restaurant with 50 locations wil all open on Easter.

Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel will be open on Easter, with menu specials that include Strawberry Shortcake made with golden pound cake and topped with vanilla ice cream, freshly sweetened strawberries and real whipped cream or Three-Cheese Squash Casserole featuring baked yellow squash with a creamy cheese blend, topped with breadcrumbs.

Denny's

It feels like Denny's is pretty much always open, and it's open on Easter Sunday as well. A great excuse for starting the day with a hearty family breakfast!

Domino's

While pizza doesn't feel all that festive, it is a sure crowd pleaser. So grab a few pies if that's what the family wants this Easter!

Fat Sal’s Deli & Sandwich

If you need a quick lunch on the go, all locations will be open for everything from sandwiches to shakes.

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is open Saturday and Sunday and will be offering a special menu for the holiday. The menu for the weekend can be found here and reservations can be made here.

Fogo de Chão

This Brazilian chain will be open Easter Sunday, but will also be offering a Brazilian-inspired Easter To-Go Package on April 16 and April 17.

IHOP

What is a better holiday tradition than a pancake brunch? Absolutely nothing.

Jamba

Start the day healthy with some juice. Select locations of this chain will be open, but hours will vary by location. Best bet is to call ahead!

Marco's Pizza

Most Marco's Pizza will be open on Easter. Check with your local restaurant as hours may vary. The chain will be offering a XL Big Cheese Pizza as a holiday special, topped with original sauce and three fresh signature cheeses, plus cheddar and shaved parmesan, and a parmesan cheese crust topper.

Miller’s Ale House

All of Miller’s Ale House’s locations will all be open for Easter for normal business hours, from 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.

Norms

This iconic SoCal diner with 22 locations across the southland will be open for regular business hours on Easter Sunday and offering their full menu.

Ocean Prime

​​Ocean Prime will be open for Easter at all its 17 locations for a special brunch and their regular dinner menu.

Olive Garden

Feel like endless salad and breadsticks? This beloved chain will be open on Easter Sunay.

Pollo Campero

The quick service restaurant is famous for its hand-breaded fried chicken, and will be open for regular business hours on Easter.

Portillo’s

This chain, known for its Chicago-style hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches, will be open on Easter Sunday. Why not celebrate with a big beefy sandwich this year?

Qdoba

Qdoba is always open on Easter and will be open this year as well across the country. Hours will vary by location.

Roberta’s

This trendy pizza spot will be open at all locations on Easter in case you want to celebrate everyone's favorite bunny day with cheesy hot goodness.

Romano’s Macaroni Grill

This Italian restaurant chain will be open on Easter Sunday and offering several specialty dishes, including a Gorgonzola Steak and an Amalfi Grilled Salmon with citrus lemon butter sauce.

Ruth's Chris

Ruth’s Chris will be open for extended hours on Easter Sunday and is offering a three-course Celebration Feast featuring a seasonal classic starter, entrée, personal side, and dessert.

STK Steakhouse

Sometimes there's nothing like an epic steak and martini dinner, and this hotspot will be open with a full menu on Easter Sunday.

Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory locations across the country will be open for Easter. They will be offering an Easter-themed Insane Milkshake and an Easter Bucket full of sweet treats both online and in-store.

Sullivan's Steakhouse

This steakhouse will be Easter Sunday, with a full menu of hand-cut steaks, fresh seafood and signature cocktails.

Wendy's

Many Wendy’s locations will be open on Easter, but store hours may vary depending on location. It's best to check their location finder before heading out.

