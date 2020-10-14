7 easy apple crisp recipes to make this fall and forever

Now that all the apples have been picked, it's time to get baking.

Arguably one of the best fall desserts — don't worry pumpkin pie, we still love you — this warm-spiced confection comes out of the oven bubbling, and when sprinkled with a sugary, crunchy topping, becomes irresistible.

Whether you or your loved ones prefer apple crisp with oatmeal or apple crisp without oats, these are the best recipes for all the apples of your eye (sorry, had to).

Al Roker clearly stated his stance against pumpkin spice, but he does love other fall spices like cinnamon and nutmeg. In this recipe, Al also incorporates Chinese five-spice powder to give the naturally sweet apples an elevated kick.

Close your eyes and dream about how your favorite apple crisp tastes. Sandra Lee's version might just manifest your thoughts into reality. It's sweet, soft and crunchy, and the best part (aside from its 5-minute prep time) is that she uses on-hand ingredients like applesauce and granola for the topping.

If you need to put together a last-minute dessert, Matt Abdoo's apple crisp is the perfect solution. Making a crisp instead of an apple pie saves you the stress of making dough. It comes together in about 10 or 15 minutes, only needs about 30 minutes in the oven and can serve up to 16 people.

Ryan Scott's apple crisp is unconventionally cute. He makes a classic crisp and bakes into the center of eight cored apples. If you don't have an apple corer, just follow these instructions for peeling and coring your fruit. The result is a wonderfully festive dessert that tastes and looks like autumn.

Dylan Dreyer shared her simple recipe for the comforting fall dessert. Served from a big casserole dish, she tops each plate with scoop of vanilla ice cream for the perfect finishing touch.

Chef and restaurateur Geoffrey Zakarian's daughters, Anna and Madeline, crafted the recipe for this heartwarming apple crumble. Well-suited for a group, the girls say it lovingly ends a meal in a way that no other dessert can. We couldn't agree more.

One of Joy Bauer's specialties is teaching us how to make our favorite treats with a healthy spin. Her apple crisp uses easy swaps like whole-wheat flour for white flour. No one said nutritious wasn't delicious.