Which grocery stores will be closed on Thanksgiving? Here's a list

Some major grocery stores will be closed this Thanksgiving amid the coronavirus pandemic. In a statement on their corporate website, Target announced that they would be closing their stores on Thanksgiving day this year. While many Americans go out on the holiday in search of last-minute ingredients, this year many retailers will keep stores closed in order to keep guests and team members safe.

"This season, you can count on getting extra-big savings without the extra-long lines, with plenty of opportunities to score the best deals on the hottest items both before and after November 26," read the statement from Target.

Along with Target, other stores including Aldi and Walmart will be taking the day off with the aim of giving their associates who have been on the frontlines a break, and also to keep large crowds away as we continue to practice social distancing.

This means you'll need to plan your menu well in advance as options for those last-minute cranberries will be limited!

According to industry experts, closing physical locations of stores for the holiday hopefully won't be too disruptive as families have already gotten used to planning ahead and making more meals together during the pandemic.

"According to a national survey of grocery shoppers, U.S. households began 2020 with aspirations to share more meals together," said Leslie Sarasin, President and CEO, FMI in a statement emailed to TODAY Food. "And now, preparing meals at home has become a reality for 41% of Americans who say they are cooking more than ever due to the pandemic. The food industry responded to this national emergency by remaining open and having its associates remain on the front lines throughout the past six months of the health emergency. They are truly essential to America’s coronavirus response. Recognizing associates' efforts, some retailers have decided to close their physical stores on Thanksgiving, but they are communicating this change with customers well in advance so shoppers may plan for their family meal occasions — and use their preferred shopping method. Our industry embraces more occasions for family meals shared safely together and looks forward to meeting its customers’ needs in planning for and preparing them."

Stores that will be closed on Thanksgiving 2020:

ALDI

BJ's

Costco (always closed on Thanksgiving)

Giant Eagle

Publix

Sam's Club

Save Mart

Target

Traders Joe's

Walmart

Stores that will be open:

Acme: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Albertson's: Contact your local store for hours

Cub Foods: Most stores open 24 hours

Fairway Market: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Food Lion: All stores open regular hours

The Fresh Market: All stores open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hannaford: Some stores open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Harris Teeter: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B: All stores open 6 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Some stores close at 2 p.m.

Kroger: Many stores open 24 hours. Some stores open 6 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ralphs: Most stores open 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Rite Aid: Most stores open. Call for hours

Safeway: All stores open. Call for hours

Save Mart: Most stores should be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Shaws: Most stores open 7 a.m. to midnight

Shoprite: Most stores open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: All stores open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey stores open until 5 p.m.

Wegmans: Most stores open 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Massachusetts locations will remain closed.

Whole Foods: Many stores open 7 a.m., closing as early as 2 p.m. Call for hours.

Winn-Dixie: Many stores open from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Plan ahead — and book your delivery slots early

The key to making sure you have everything you need for the holiday -- and to taking advantage of sales and discounts -- will be to start your shopping early. If you plan to do your grocery shopping online, be sure to book your slot as soon as possible.

"Retailers are prepared to serve customers to meet all their holiday needs and are embracing the new holiday tradition of shopping early," Bill Thorne, Senior Vice President of Communications and Public Affairs, National Retail Federation said in a statement emailed to TODAY Food. "They are offering deep discounts earlier than ever to ensure consumers can find the holiday deals on the products they want at the price they want to pay. In a year that has been full of uncertainty, NRF is encouraging consumers to take the stress out of the holidays by starting their holiday shopping early to ensure the gifts they want to buy are in stock and can be delivered on time."