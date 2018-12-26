Get the latest from TODAY

By Maggie Shi

Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack for football night or your next get-together? These sliders are completely addictive, thanks to the buttery, tangy, slightly sweet sauce drizzled on top. Ham and melted cheese is always a winning combination, and the poppy seeds add a nice little crunch. Score!

Ingredients

  • 12 slider rolls, split
  • 12 slices ham
  • 6 slices provolone cheese, halved
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 1 tablespoon honey
  • 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
Preparation

  • Build the sliders.

Preheat oven to 350°F.On an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet, place each slider roll bottom half. Top with a slice of ham, half a slice of provolone, and the top half of the roll. Push the sandwiches close together in the center of the baking sheet so that the sides are touching.

  • Make the sauce.

Melt the butter in the microwave or in a small saucepan on the stove top. With a fork, whisk in the honey, Worcestershire, mustard and poppy seeds until thoroughly incorporated.

  • Drizzle and serve!

Drizzle the butter-honey mixture evenly over the sandwiches. Bake until the cheese has melted and the topping begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Serve warm.

