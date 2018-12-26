Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack for football night or your next get-together? These sliders are completely addictive, thanks to the buttery, tangy, slightly sweet sauce drizzled on top. Ham and melted cheese is always a winning combination, and the poppy seeds add a nice little crunch. Score!

Ingredients

12 slider rolls, split

12 slices ham

6 slices provolone cheese, halved

4 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon honey

2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce

2 teaspoons Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon poppy seeds

Preparation

Build the sliders.

Preheat oven to 350°F.On an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet, place each slider roll bottom half. Top with a slice of ham, half a slice of provolone, and the top half of the roll. Push the sandwiches close together in the center of the baking sheet so that the sides are touching.

Make the sauce.

Melt the butter in the microwave or in a small saucepan on the stove top. With a fork, whisk in the honey, Worcestershire, mustard and poppy seeds until thoroughly incorporated.

Drizzle and serve!

Drizzle the butter-honey mixture evenly over the sandwiches. Bake until the cheese has melted and the topping begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Serve warm.