Looking for an easy, crowd-pleasing snack for football night or your next get-together? These sliders are completely addictive, thanks to the buttery, tangy, slightly sweet sauce drizzled on top. Ham and melted cheese is always a winning combination, and the poppy seeds add a nice little crunch. Score!
Ingredients
- 12 slider rolls, split
- 12 slices ham
- 6 slices provolone cheese, halved
- 4 tablespoons butter
- 1 tablespoon honey
- 2 teaspoons Worcestershire sauce
- 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
Preparation
- Build the sliders.
Preheat oven to 350°F.On an aluminum foil-lined baking sheet, place each slider roll bottom half. Top with a slice of ham, half a slice of provolone, and the top half of the roll. Push the sandwiches close together in the center of the baking sheet so that the sides are touching.
- Make the sauce.
Melt the butter in the microwave or in a small saucepan on the stove top. With a fork, whisk in the honey, Worcestershire, mustard and poppy seeds until thoroughly incorporated.
- Drizzle and serve!
Drizzle the butter-honey mixture evenly over the sandwiches. Bake until the cheese has melted and the topping begins to caramelize, about 10 minutes. Serve warm.