March 28, 2019, 12:36 PM GMT By Kayla Boyd

Book clubs are a lot of fun, but when it's your month to host things can get a tad stressful.

We've called on some professionals to give both book and meal suggestions that your whole book club will love.

Enter Isaac Fitzgerald, founding editor of Buzzfeed Books, who shared some great book picks and Alejandra Ramos, food and lifestyle expert, who had some delicious recipes to complement the book choices. So get ready to read, eat and be merry!

For the full list of recipes featured in the segment, head over to this roundup.

"Gingerbread," by Helen Oyeyemi

Fitzgerald's pick: "Gingerbread" by Helen Oyeyemi, $17 (usually $27), Amazon

"The twisty saga of an unusual family, Gingerbread captures all the magic, horror and delight of fairy tales while feeling fresh and wonderfully unpredictable," explained Fitzgerald.

Ramos' menu concept: As for the food, Ramos focused on the idea that the book is a whimsical novel all about the role gingerbread has played in the lives of a mother and daughter. "Think of a cozy, whimsical tea and cake spread to go along with the fairytale elements, the British-ness, and the motifs of gingerbread (obviously!) and oranges (in the book, the characters would use three oranges or three tangerines to mean 'I love you,'" she explained.

Prepare a mix of homemade cake and some store-bought items. The book club can drink tea and enjoy a gingerbread cake, ginger snaps and/or shortbread, chocolate-dipped candied orange slices or peel, and fresh clementines, tangerines or mandarins.

"Black Leopard, Red Wolf," by Marlon James

Fitzgerald's pick: "Black Leopard, Red Wolf" by Marlon James, $18, Amazon

Fitzgerald described this story as a brilliant fantasy epic rooted in African mythology and history. "Whether you come for the riveting narrative, the phenomenal sense of imagination, or the complexities of life, myth, and human nature, this novel richly rewards the reader's immersion," he said.

Ramos' menu concept: This book is like an African "Game of Thrones," according to Ramos. She said the food should be super lush and tropical. "I picked out fruits and foods and colors that were actually mentioned in the story, then ran from there," she explained.

She suggested a variety of charcuterie, different types of cheese, piles of nuts, fresh fruits and veggies, and plantain chips. "I think we can let the food stand alone for this one, but if you'd like to add a beverage, I think a plummy red wine would be the way to go," she said.

"The Other Americans," by Laila Lalami

Fitzgerald's pick: "The Other Americans" by Laila Lalami, $15 (usually $26), Amazon

"Lalami weaves together many voices into one gorgeous and absorbing tapestry," Fitzgerald said of this story. The book shows how the a hit-and-run of an old Moroccan man has many different consequences.

Ramos' menu concept: To honor the aforementioned character, Ramos suggested a Moroccan-inspired brunch. "The book is about a Moroccan-American family living in the California desert," she explained. "They also own a diner, and while the diner is a standard American one, I decided to pull the two together with breakfast foods & sweets that echo the flavors and ingredients mentioned in the book: spices, dates, orange blossom, rosewater, carrots, honey, and mint tea (of course!)."

For food, how about some Moroccan pancakes with honey syrup, called Baghrir? Ramos also suggested Shakshuka, which is an egg dish featuring seasoned tomato sauce and served in a cast-iron skillet. Other brunch addition could include pita or flat bread, yogurt drizzled with honey and pistachios, and Moroccan carrot salad. And wash it all down with some Moroccan mint tea!

We are definitely ready to host the next book club meeting!s