What's trending in the world of specialty foods? We headed to the Summer Fancy Food Show in New York City to find out.

Over 2,400 food producers dazzled us with their latest creations, showing off their most delicious and nutritious new products. After spending days walking up and down every aisle in the convention center, we identified the most innovative products that also happen to be pretty healthy. These bites will seamlessly fit into your diet as better-for-you alternatives to your favorite foods.

Whether you're looking for new breakfast, lunch or dinner items, we've got you covered.

Breakfast

Do you ever feel like milk alternatives don't quite cut it when it comes to flavor and texture? Mooala's Bananamilk (made from bananas and sunflower seeds) solves that problem. It has all the textural qualities of dairy milk — it's smooth and creamy — with none of the digestive issues that can come along with lactose. Plus, unlike many milk alternatives, Mooala is an excellent source of calcium, a good source of vitamin C and a cup serving contains as much potassium as a small banana.

Moola is currently available at Whole Foods Market, Wegmans, ShopRite, Costco, Albertsons-Safeway, Giant, Stop & Shop and more.

Nutrition per 1 cup: 70 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 9 grams of carbs, 5 grams of sugar, 1 gram of protein

Smoothies may be a convenient, nutrient-dense way to sip breakfast on the go, but making them can sometimes be a chore. For a convenient shortcut, grab a box of Blender Bombs. These smoothie boosters are flavor-packed bites full of healthy fats to pump up the macronutrient profile of any carb-heavy smoothie so you can actually feel satisfied after sipping. You can even eat them as a snack if you don't want to start up your blender.

Nutrition per 1 piece 140 calories, 9 gram of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 4 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, 4 grams of protein

Get the protein power of two eggs in your breakfast without heating up the skillet. RXBAR combines egg whites, nuts and whole grains in their newest oatmeal cup to pump up the protein count to 12 grams. Each microwaveable cup also has 6 grams of fiber with only 8 or 9 grams of sugar.

Nutrition per 1 cup: 250 calories, 8 grams of fat, 35 grams of carbs, 6 grams of fiber, 8 grams of sugar, 12 grams of protein

Lunch & Dinner

It's time for another cruciferous vegetable to step into the pizza crust spotlight. A cheddar-broccoli crust is the star of this pizza that's perfect for anyone looking to add more veggies to their diet. It's also great for kids. Each pizza delivers a full serving of vegetables and has as much protein as a serving of chicken.

This pizza is currently available at Albertsons, Safeway, Sprouts, Hy-Vee and nearly 2,000 stores across the U.S.

Nutrition per 1/4 pizza: 190 calories, 8 grams of fat, 22 grams of carbs, 8 grams of protein

These frozen chicken tenders are baked, not fried, and they're whole breast tenders, not the mechanically-separated meat used in nuggets. Caulipower's tenders also have 40% fewer calories and 85% less fat than many frozen chicken tenders on the market. To put those calories into context, you can eat the entire bag for 480 calories!

The tenders are now available at Walmart, Kroger, Sprouts, and other retailers nationwide.

Nutrition per 2 pieces: 120 calories, 1.5 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 16 grams of protein

No pantry is complete without a jar of tomato sauce. Now, you can feel good knowing you're about to serve your family a nutritious meal — even if it's just a simple pasta with marinara sauce. Developed by a food scientist, Otamot (tomato spelled backwards) is packed with 10 different vegetables and it's cooked low and slow to retain delicate, heat-sensitive micronutrients. It has no added sugar and tastes amazing. Use it as a sauce, a soup, a dip, a condiment and more, thanks to its thick texture and versatile flavor.

Nutrition per 1/2 cup: 90 calories, 3.5 grams of fat, 14 grams of carbs, 5 grams of fiber, 8 grams of sugar

Snacks

The number of plant-based jerky alternatives is bananas. Now they're also made of bananas! These dried bananas are cured in a marinade of olive oil, apple cider vinegar and a few savory spices for a snack that's free of hard-to-pronounce ingredients and full of taste. A bag of banana jerky is perfect for a post-workout snack when you need some natural sugars. It doesn't have as much protein as any meat jerky, but it's very, very low in fat.

Nutrition per 1-ounce serving: 100 calories, 1 gram of fat, 21 grams of carbs, 1 gram of protein

Packing snacks for road trips, after-school activities or for work doesn't have to be tough. Give the whole family a savory snack they will love with this snack pack that contains fresh apple wedges, cheddar cheese, crunchy pretzels, crackers or nuts.

Nutrition per pack: 180 calories, 10 grams of fat, 18 grams of carbs, 2 grams of fiber, 6 grams of sugar, 8 grams of protein

This is a nut-free peanut butter alternative that actually tastes like peanut butter. Field Trip replicates the familiar taste you and plenty of kids love by using peanuts' legume cousin: chickpeas. This chickpea butter comes in jars and single-serve packets, making it kid-friendly and perfect for allergy-free zones at school. Make yourself a CB&J (that's chickpea butter and jelly), serve it with apple slices or whisk with soy sauce and sesame oil for a creamy salad dressing.

Nutrition per 1-ounce serving: 140 calories, 10 grams of fat, 12 grams of carbs, 4 grams of protein

Dessert

Your ice cream cravings on the keto diet are finally cured. This sweet dessert boasts just 1 gram of net carbs per serving. Enlightened's Keto Collection may be a keto-branded ice cream, but it's also a healthier version of ice cream that anyone can enjoy. A pint of Enlightened Keto has nearly the same amount of calories, fat and protein to a pint of Haagen Dazs ice cream — but the Enlightened version has no added sugar, which saves you the sugar equivalent of 26 Skittles, which is 20 grams!

Nutrition per 1/2-cup serving: 190 calories, 17 grams of fat, 3 grams of protein